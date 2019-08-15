NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Nkwe: If I wasn't ready to lead, I would've said 'no'

2019-08-15 18:54
Enoch Nkwe
Enoch Nkwe (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - New interim team director for the Proteas, Enoch Nkwe, says he would not have accepted the job if he didn't believe he was ready. 

The 36-year-old will lead South Africa on their tour of India that will include three T20s and three Test matches over September and October. 

It is an obviously daunting task for a man with no coaching experience at Test level, but when addressing media at Cricket South Africa (CSA) headquarters in Johannesburg on Thursday the former Lions allrounder came across as composed and confident. 

"If I really felt that I wasn't ready to lead this team in the next two months, I would have said 'no' to the offer," Nkwe, who coached the Lions to two domestic trophies last season, said. 

"How do you say no to a national call-up?

"When this opportunity came, I just couldn't say 'no'. I'm extremely motivated and excited.

"I didn’t expect it to come so soon, but how I've always worked is to really push myself on a yearly basis and to be in a position if an opportunity comes where I can be ready.

"I strongly feel that with my recent experiences over the last year and with the environments I was thrown into, that gives me a lot of confidence to lead this team to success in a short period of time."

Nkwe has served as assistant coach to the Netherlands national side while he has also worked with some big-name players as assistant coach to the Vancouver Knights in the Global T20 Canada Series. 

This, though, is a different level entirely and one that is very firmly in the South African spotlight. 

Nkwe added that he will be applying for the role of full-time team director to take the side beyond the Indian tour, while he also thinks immediate success on the subcontinent is possible. 

"The focus is for the Indian tour. We want to make an immediate impact. It is going to be tough, but we know in the back of our minds that there is a bigger picture."

"I don't feel that it's a suicide mission. I was asked a similar question when I took over the Lions. I strongly believe that every challenge is an opportunity to thrive. It's important that we as team management create that thriving environment as soon as possible."

South Africa's T20 series against India gets underway on September 14 while the Test series starts on October 1.

Read more on:    proteas  |  enoch nkwe  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
These Boks are Rassie’s ‘BaaBaas’ … minus revelry! Hansen insists he's 'loving it' as top All Blacks trio axed Big names dumped as All Blacks seek salvation in 'must-win' Test Schalk Brits to lead Springboks into battle against Argentina Gutsy Marcell comes full circle for Boks
Rassie's Rugby World Cup squad 80% finalised Gutsy Marcell comes full circle for Boks Pienaar starts at No 9 as Cheetahs move captain to wing Pumas make wholesale changes for Loftus Test Former Bok skipper calls for refereeing consistency

Fixtures
Thursday, 26 December 2019
South Africa v England, Centurion 10:00
Friday, 03 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Cape Town 10:30
Thursday, 16 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Port Elizabeth 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Following Ottis Gibson's firing, who would you like to see handed the new Team Manager role?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 