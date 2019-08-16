Nkwe hails 'brilliant' Bavuma after Proteas leadership backing

Cape Town - New Proteas team director Enoch Nkwe believes that South African cricket has made a sound decision to back Test batsman Temba Bavuma in a leadership role moving forward.

The 29-year-old Bavuma is set for a massive push from Proteas management and was last week named as the new Test vice-captain ahead of October's three-match series in India while he is also included in the squad for three T20Is against India next month.

Bavuma is also set to be given a run in the ODI side, having only been awarded to caps in that format so far.

He is currently captaining the SA 'A' side in India in five 50-over matches, and it is all part of a decision that has been taken to give him more leadership responsibility in the national set-up.

Faf du Plessis, who will captain the Test side in India, is 35-years-old and his ODI future is uncertain following this year's dismal showing at the 2019 World Cup in England.

He is still the overwhelming favourite to lead the Proteas into battle at next year's T20 World Cup in Australia in October, but Du Plessis is obviously nearing the end of his reign and Bavuma is one man who has been identified as a possible replacement, at least on the Test stage.

Bavuma does have significant leadership experience at the Lions where he has captained frequently, particularly during Nkwe's first and only season as head coach when the Lions won the 4-Day Franchise Series and the CSA T20 Challenge in 2018/19.

"Temba, just as a human being is brilliant," Nkwe told media in Johannesburg on Thursday.

"He's been fantastic for Lions cricket and South African cricket.

"The key learnings from international cricket that he shared at the Lions helped us to drive the Lions way and helped the entire squad grow in a short period of time.

"To see him being part of the squads going forward and seeing him given a strong backing from CSA is very exciting.

"He has been part of the Test group for some time and he has built strong relationships.

"I strongly feel like South Africa is in good hands with Temba.

"He will keep learning alongside Faf, who has done a very good job over the years. Let's see how things unfold in the next couple of months and years."

Bavuma has played 36 Test matches since making his debut back in 2014 and he averages 33.00 in the format.