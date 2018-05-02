NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Ngidi wants a long, prosperous Proteas career

2018-05-02 21:57
Lungi Ngidi (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is getting used to life at the top and says he wants a rosy international future.

When Dale Steyn was forced out with a heel injury during the first Test against India earlier this year, Ngidi made his step up to the Proteas' Test XI. 

A memorable debut it was too, as he tore through the Indian batting line-up in the second innings of the match in Centurion to return figures of 6 for 39.

"You wouldn't expect something like that to happen on your debut," Ngidi told the ICC website.

"First of all, you're just trying to get through the day. But to be able to perform like that, it helped me realise what I am capable of doing if I put my mind to it. I couldn’t have asked for a better debut and I look back on it now and I still think it's a dream. I'm still struggling to let it sink in."

Ngidi's emergence has coincided with Steyn struggling to regain - and sustain - full fitness and Morne Morkel retiring from international cricket.

Alongside Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander, Ngidi gives the Proteas an extremely strong pace attack.

The 22-year-old has played in 3 Tests, 4 ODIs and 3 T20Is for the Proteas thus far.

"I've still got years ahead of me. The first thing that I'd like to do is make sure my career's very long," said Ngidi.

"At the moment, I just want to keep the ball rolling. I've got some good momentum behind me.

"Just having come on to the international scene as well, I'm still very energetic, very excited about everything that happens. I'm just looking to utilise that as best as I can. I'm very excited about what's happening and, as a cricketer, that's all I can really do, look forward to every opportunity I get and perform as best as I can," he said.

The South African continues to impress, making his Indian Premier League debut for the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. Ngidi, who returned to India after the tragic passing of his father, took 1 for 26 to see his side to a 13-run victory over the Dehli Daredevils.

Ngidi is also one of the nominees for the 'Newcomer of the Year' at the Cricket South Africa Awards.

Read more on:    proteas  |  lungi ngidi  |  cricket
Karunaratne in doubt for West Indies tour

2018-05-02 17:20

