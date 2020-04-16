NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Ngidi urges SA sports fans to show patience

2020-04-16 18:00
Lungi Ngidi
Lungi Ngidi (AFP)
Related Links

Proteas speedster Lungi Ngidi has urged South African sports fans to be patient as the national lockdown continues.

With the sporting world in limbo amidst the global fight against the coronavirus, South Africa's national cricketers face uncertain times in the weeks and months to come. 

The Proteas are set to tour Sri Lanka for a limited overs series in June and then the West Indies for two Tests in July, but both of those tours are in doubt. 

Then, there is the IPL. 

The 2020 edition of cricket's most lucrative product was due to get underway on 29 March and was then suspended until 15 April, but the latest word is that it has now been postponed indefinitely.

Ngidi was due to turn out for the Chennai Super Kings, but there is no way of knowing when the tournament will be staged. 

The absence of sport is having a significant financial impact on players, sponsors, unions and broadcasters, but Ngidi has urged South Africans to put things into perspective.

"All we can do is wait. The safety of humanity comes first and cricket comes second," he said on Thursday.

"All I can say to fellow South Africans and sports followers is that patience is what is going to help us in this time period. Rushing something like this is not going to help us in any way moving forward.

"If anything, it will put us in danger. We have seen around the world what happens when you don't follow the rules ... the situation can get out of hand.

"Yes, the lockdown is difficult. But if we're thinking about the bigger picture, which is the future of South Africa, then I think it's very important for us to abide by the rules and wait this out as we've been asked to."

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

Read more on:    protea  |  lungi ngidi  |  cricket  |  lockdown  |  coronavirus

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Springbok hero Wiese opens up on punch from All Black Jones in 1995 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT | Stormers v Sharks ... all-time Super Rugby XVs Kriel: Sharks can't be crowned Super Rugby champions 20 quickfire questions with ... Schalk Brits SA cricketers face massive financial blow with IPL pushed back
Kriel: Sharks can't be crowned Super Rugby champions Indian cricket board confirms IPL suspended until 'further notice' SA tennis coaches double-faulted in coronavirus lockdown Verreynne grateful for being eased into Proteas set-up Lions tour | Steyn primed to be Bok impact maestro

Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

How should the 2019/20 English Premier League title race be resolved?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 