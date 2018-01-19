Ngidi 'overwhelmed' by support after dream debut

Cape Town - It's been a whirlwind few days for Proteas bowler Lungi Ngidi following his impressive Test debut at Centurion.



Not only had Ngidi achieved a unique personal feat, but he helped the Proteas seal an emphatic victory and series win against the world No 1 team, India.

Since man-of-the-match winner performance in Pretoria, Ngidi has stolen headlines across South Africa and even around the world.

READ: Ngidi's maturity stands out on dream debut



The 21-year-old admitted that the attention following Tuesday's 135-run win has been overwhelming.

"It's been amazing. It's not something I'm not used to it so overwhelmed me a bit," Ngidi said on Thursday Night Live Show with Robert Marawa.

"I'm still trying to respond to everyone but it was just overwhelming at the time and it's a very special moment. Even the press have been interviewing my parents, which hasn't happened."

READ: Ngidi's parents 'could not be prouder'

Despite making his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in January last year, Ngidi revealed the Centurion Test was something his family will hold dear.

"They were really happy. My mom was crying, she loves to pray so before the game she prayed to me on the phone," said Ngidi.

"It was just a very beautiful moment for my family, just to hear our surname being announced like that."

Ngidi will want to improve on his star-studded performance in the third and final Test match, which starts on Wednesday, January 24 at the Wanderers.