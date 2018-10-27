NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Ngidi opens up on bucket list dream

2018-10-27 13:02
Lungi Ngidi (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - As far as bucket lists go, playing Australia in Australia is as big as it gets for Proteas fast bowler, Lungi Ngidi.

The 22-year old is one of six players in the limited-overs squad making their debut tours ‘Down Under’ with the series set to kick off with the first One-Day International (ODI) at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, November 4.  

The Proteas have settled comfortably in Perth since their arrival on Wednesday and have been focused on making a steady acclimatisation ahead of their tour match against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra next Wednesday. Ngidi says the tour is an ‘exciting’ next step of his flourishing international career, and is looking forward to the occasion of playing against fierce competition in front of boisterous crowds. 

“Clashing with Australia is a good competition,” he said to the media at the Proteas’ light practice in Perth on Saturday.

“Everyone is competitive, it is good cricket, and everyone loves to watch it. I am expecting nothing less on this tour.

“The relationship between the two teams is one of competition,” he added.

“We keep it on the field, that is where it stays. There will always be aggression on a cricket field, the fast bowlers are always going to be coming at the batsmen and the batsmen will try to take us (bowlers) down. You have to keep it civil, but very competitive, I feel it is going to be a good challenge in this series.”  

Ngidi has announced himself as a key strike-bowler for the Proteas this season and is South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in ODI’s with 22 wickets at a strike-rate of 22 in the 10 matches he has played this year. Along with a fit-again Dale Steyn and a fired-up Kagiso Rabada, the youngster is an important third cog of an enticing fast bowling pack.

He says he can’t wait for an opportunity to bowl in Australian conditions, which he hopes will offer good pace and bounce for the attack. 

“I have seen the wickets here are pretty quick, that is going to be exciting,” Ngidi said keenly.

“The main thing is to assess the conditions that you find on the day. I have always been told to never get ahead of myself, on quick wickets you might get too excited and end up bowling short when it is unnecessary. I will try to keep a level head, always hit competitive lengths and keep my aggression.” 

The Proteas travel to Canberra on Monday ahead of the tour match against the Prime Minister’s XI next Wednesday. 

Read more on:    proteas  |  lungi ngidi  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Lions opener appointed new president of SACA

2018-10-27 12:12

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Aussie Warner walks off mid-innings after sledge Alexander: None of the black Boks are quotas Bulls confirm capture of Duane Vermeulen Rassie confirms Aplon will be part of Bok squad Springbok hooker confirms Stormers move
Cobus Reinach chats to Sport24 Faf: We won't sledge Aussies over ball-tampering WRAP: Absa Premiership WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: PRO14

Fixtures
Sunday, 04 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, Perth Stadium 00:00
Friday, 09 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, Adelaide Oval 00:00
Sunday, 11 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, , Hobart 00:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Former Bok skipper John Smit re-watches 2007 RWC final
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 