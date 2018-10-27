Ngidi opens up on bucket list dream

Cape Town - As far as
bucket lists go, playing Australia in Australia is as big as it gets for Proteas fast bowler, Lungi Ngidi.
The 22-year old is one of six
players in the limited-overs squad making their debut tours ‘Down Under’ with
the series set to kick off with the first One-Day International (ODI) at the
Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, November 4.
The Proteas
have settled comfortably in Perth since their arrival on Wednesday and have
been focused on making a steady acclimatisation ahead of their tour match
against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra next Wednesday. Ngidi says the tour
is an ‘exciting’ next step of his flourishing international career, and is
looking forward to the occasion of playing against fierce competition in front
of boisterous crowds.
“Clashing
with Australia is a good competition,” he said to the media at the Proteas’
light practice in Perth on Saturday.
“Everyone is competitive, it is good
cricket, and everyone loves to watch it. I am expecting nothing less on this
tour.
“The
relationship between the two teams is one of competition,” he added.
“We keep
it on the field, that is where it stays. There will always be aggression on a
cricket field, the fast bowlers are always going to be coming at the batsmen
and the batsmen will try to take us (bowlers) down. You have to keep it civil,
but very competitive, I feel it is going to be a good challenge in this
series.”
Ngidi has
announced himself as a key strike-bowler for the Proteas this season and is
South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in ODI’s with 22 wickets at a strike-rate
of 22 in the 10 matches he has played this year. Along with a fit-again Dale
Steyn and a fired-up Kagiso Rabada, the youngster is an important third cog of
an enticing fast bowling pack.
He says he
can’t wait for an opportunity to bowl in Australian conditions, which he hopes
will offer good pace and bounce for the attack.
“I have
seen the wickets here are pretty quick, that is going to be exciting,” Ngidi
said keenly.
“The main thing is to assess the conditions that you find on the
day. I have always been told to never get ahead of myself, on quick wickets you
might get too excited and end up bowling short when it is unnecessary. I will
try to keep a level head, always hit competitive lengths and keep my
aggression.”
The Proteas
travel to Canberra on Monday ahead of the tour match against the Prime
Minister’s XI next Wednesday.