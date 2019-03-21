NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Ngidi, Nortje injuries open World Cup door for others

2019-03-21 10:09
Lungi Ngidi (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Lungi Ngidi's injury means that the Proteas selectors may have to start looking for a replacement for the 2019 World Cup squad.

The 22-year-old was ruled out for four weeks on Wednesday after picking up a side strain in the 5th ODI against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Saturday. 

Not only will Ngidi now miss this year's IPL, but he will also face a rehabilitation period after four-weeks of rest and with the World Cup starting on May 30, he is now in a race against time to be ready. 

Anrich Nortje's shoulder injury, meanwhile, seems to be less serious. 

Ngidi is still expected to spearhead the South Africa pace attack alongside Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada at the World Cup with Nortje serving as the back-up. 

But with Ngidi and Nortje both currently injured, there will be a number of other fast bowlers in South Africa who could might be feeling a little better about their slim chances all of a sudden. 

There are two Momentum One Day Cup matches starting on Thursday morning.

Vernon Philander will turn out for the Cape Cobras against the Knights at Newlands, while over in Benoni the Highveld Lions take on the Titans. 

The Titans boast the in-form Junior Dala, while highly-rated allrounder Chris Morris will be joining the Proteas' T20 squad for their final two matches against Sri Lanka. 

Dane Paterson (Cobras) and Beuran Hendricks (Lions), meanwhile, are other contenders who were not picked for Thursday's fixtures.

All of those players will believe they have what it takes to go to the World Cup, if required.

The other option from a fast bowling perspective is 20-year-old Lutho Sipamla, who is currently with the Proteas' T20 squad.

On the batting front, meanwhile, Hashim Amla continues to be unavailable for the Cobras due to personal reasons.

Read more on:    proteas  |  lungi ngidi  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Bryan Habana graduates from business school! Stormers rally around Muslim team-mate Moerat Super Rugby goes back ... for (desired) forward Olivier: I want to play Test cricket for England All you need is love, says Bulls' Brits
Stormers rally around Muslim team-mate Moerat Donald: What happened in 1999 was a tragedy Former Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United goalkeeper dies Miller: I'm getting more comfortable as a 'keeper Sunwolves face Super Rugby axe

Fixtures
Friday, 22 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Centurion 18:00
Sunday, 24 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Johannesburg 14:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win this year's Cricket World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Vidic on his partnership with Rio Ferdinand
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 