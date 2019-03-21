Ngidi, Nortje injuries open World Cup door for others

Cape Town - Lungi Ngidi's injury means that the Proteas selectors may have to start looking for a replacement for the 2019 World Cup squad.

The 22-year-old was ruled out for four weeks on Wednesday after picking up a side strain in the 5th ODI against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Saturday.

Not only will Ngidi now miss this year's IPL, but he will also face a rehabilitation period after four-weeks of rest and with the World Cup starting on May 30, he is now in a race against time to be ready.

Anrich Nortje's shoulder injury, meanwhile, seems to be less serious.

Ngidi is still expected to spearhead the South Africa pace attack alongside Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada at the World Cup with Nortje serving as the back-up.

But with Ngidi and Nortje both currently injured, there will be a number of other fast bowlers in South Africa who could might be feeling a little better about their slim chances all of a sudden.

There are two Momentum One Day Cup matches starting on Thursday morning.

Vernon Philander will turn out for the Cape Cobras against the Knights at Newlands, while over in Benoni the Highveld Lions take on the Titans.

The Titans boast the in-form Junior Dala, while highly-rated allrounder Chris Morris will be joining the Proteas' T20 squad for their final two matches against Sri Lanka.

Dane Paterson (Cobras) and Beuran Hendricks (Lions), meanwhile, are other contenders who were not picked for Thursday's fixtures.

All of those players will believe they have what it takes to go to the World Cup, if required.

The other option from a fast bowling perspective is 20-year-old Lutho Sipamla, who is currently with the Proteas' T20 squad.

On the batting front, meanwhile, Hashim Amla continues to be unavailable for the Cobras due to personal reasons.