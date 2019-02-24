NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Ngidi, Nortje included in Proteas squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

2019-02-24 13:15
Lungi Ngidi (Getty)
Cape Town - The Proteas have recalled Titans fast bowler Lungi Ngidi for the first three One-Day Internationals against Sri Lanka.

Fast bowler, Anrich Nortje of the Warriors, has also been included as a new cap. 

All-rounder Wiaan Mulder of the Highveld Lions, who was added to the squad for the final ODI against Pakistan, has been retained. 

“It is great to have Lungi back in the squad after a lengthy period on the sidelines caused by the injury he suffered in the white ball series in Australia last year,” commented CSA National Selection Panel (NSP) convener Linda Zondi.

“His recent form for the Titans in the One-Day Cup has been most impressive and he is clearly match fit for international cricket again. 

“Anrich has also come back well from injury and we want to see what he can offer the Proteas after his highly impressive form in the Mzansi Super League. Outright pace is not something that you can coach, and he looks another exciting addition to our pace arsenal. 

“Those players who were in the squad against Pakistan but who have been left out this time have not been dropped. We need to use the first part of this series to examine all the options that are available to us.

“We know, for example, what Hashim Amla has to offer us and he remains a senior member of our squad. 

“We are also hopeful that the last remaining Protea on the injury list, JP Duminy, will be available for the last two matches against Sri Lanka.” 

Proteas ODI squad (for first three games against Sri Lanka):

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), David Miller (Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Dale Steyn (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions).

