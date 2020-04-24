NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Ngidi names 4 Proteas in his best XI

2020-04-24 17:34
Lungi Ngidi
Lungi Ngidi (AFP)
Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has named four fellow team-mates in his best-XI that he has played with and against.

Cricket South Africa confirmed the star-studded list on their official Twitter account on Friday.

Opening the batting on Ngidi's list is his ODI captain Quinton de Kock, who will likely not take the keeping gloves thanks to the inclusion of former India captain batsman MS Dhoni.

India batsman Rohit Sharma will open the batting alongside De Kock.

Coming in at No 3 is Indian skipper Virat Kohli and at No 4 is Titans team-mate and former Test skipper Faf du Plessis.

Former Proteas star batsman and Titans team-mate AB de Villiers comes in at No 5 on Ngidi's list.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan also make an inclusion.

For pace, Ngidi has included Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, fellow team-mate Kagiso Rabada and India seamer Jasprit Bumrah.

Ngidi's best XI:

Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Rohit Sharma (India), Virat Kohli (India), Fas du Plessis (South Africa), AB de Villiers (South Africa), MS Dhoni (India), Ben Stokes (England), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Josh Hazlewood (Australia), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Read more on:    proteas  |  lungi ngidi  |  cricket

 

