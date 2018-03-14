NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Ngidi: I'm more reserved than Rabada

2018-03-14 12:52
Lungi Ngidi (Gallo)
Cape Town - Proteas newbie Lungi Ngidi doesn't see himself getting into any trouble for aggressively sending off opposition batsmen.

In the story of the series so far, second Test hero Kagiso Rabada was suspended for the final two Tests against Australia after he screamed into the face of Steve Smith after getting him out before bumping shoulders with the Australian captain. 

Rabada also accepted a lesser charge for his animated send-off of Aussie opener David Warner in the same match. 

It means that the Proteas will be without the No 1 ranked bowler in Test cricket for Tests in Cape Town and Johannesburg. 

Morne Morkel will be expected to come in and replace Rabada, but there is no doubt that the South African attack will be less potent without the man who took match figures of 11/150 in PE. 

Speaking about the incident, Ngidi distanced himself from commenting on the ICC's decision, but he did help explain it all from a fast bowler's perspective. 

"Aggression can be in what you do, what you say or where you bowl … and that is where I lean to as a cricketer," he said.

"I feel that you don't really have to say much ... just a look might be good enough. Those are the kinds of things that I would say is aggression."

The 21-year-old did understand, however, how easy it was for things to spill over. 

"Everything happens in the moment. You don't have any control over your emotions ... you try and control them as much as possible," he said.

"The game means so much to us as players and you can't really hold yourself back if you're excited or happy.

"He (Rabada) is an aggressive cricketer and that it just the way he plays. I'm a different type of person, so it may look different. It's really competitive out there so your emotions do take over at sometimes.

"There is a lot that happens on the field that many people probably don't hear or see, but that's part of the game. Cricket has always been a tough game. There is a bit of tension that always happens out there between bowler and batsman."

Ngidi added that he had been leaning on Rabada for advice throughout his short international career so far, but that he was no beginning to find his own feet. 

"He is a great bowler to get information from, but I am a different person as well," Ngidi said.

"I'm a lot more reserved. I can never say I want to be 'KG' Rabada ... I've got my own abilities, skills and traits. His advice here and there is really helping me improve as a person and as a cricketer."

The third Test gets underway in Cape Town on March 22.

 

