NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Ngidi headed home after father's passing

2018-04-13 20:24
Lungi Ngidi (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas seamer Lungi Ngidi has left the Chennai Super Kings camp in India to travel home after the death of his father.

Jerome Ngidi passed away on Friday morning in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal with reports suggesting he had suffered complications from a recent back operation.

Titans CEO Jacques Faul confirmed the tragic passing telling Times Live: "I can confirm the sad news and our deepest condolences go to his family and friends. As a cricket family‚ we will assist wherever we can at this difficult time for the family."

READ: Ngidi's folks make first ever JHB trip to support son

His father was able to witness Ngidi taking 6/39 against India earlier this summer and couldn't have been prouder of his son.

"When he started school at Kloof Junior Primary Lungi began to show interest in everything that has to do with sports," he told the Natal Witness in January.

"He loved rugby, cricket, swimming, hockey, football and athletics. He is a quiet and disciplined boy; he doesn’t like talking that much but he likes his sports.

"He always wanted to play for the national team, those were his wishes. He always used to say he wants to play like Makhaya Ntini. Even the young boys he used to play with as a kid would call him Makhaya Ntini because of the way he bowled.

"He left the other sports codes because his coach at Hilton College advised him to pick one sport and focus on it. He chose cricket.

"At the age of 15 he started playing for the junior national teams and he started touring countries such as India and England and that’s when we saw that he was going to go far."

Image: Supplied

Read more on:    chennai super kings  |  proteas  |  ipl  |  lungi ngidi  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Cricket Australia unveils mega TV deal

2018-04-13 14:13

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA queen of the track Semenya wins gold in 800m Ex-Bok, WP prop calls for Wakefield to step down Goosen won't get warm reception in France - ex-Bok Proudfoot back in Bok set-up as De Villiers steps down Eddie Jones mulls former Bulls No 8 for SA tour
Keith Andrews chats to Sport24 Lions coach to join Bok coaching team Wrestler Erasmus wins gold for Team SA Tipsters: All jittery over Man City! Horror Commonwealth Games for SA hockey

Fixtures
Thursday, 12 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Galle International Stadium 06:30
Friday, 20 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Colombo 06:30
Sunday, 29 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 06:15
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 