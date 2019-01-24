NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Ngidi explains admiration for Steyn

2019-01-24 09:57
Lungi Ngidi (Gallo)
Cape Town - Proteas paceman Lungi Ngidi says he admires team-mate Dale Steyn and uses him as an example to overcome setbacks.

The 22-year-old Ngidi is currently recovering from a knee injury and has used Steyn as an example on how to come back strong.

Steyn has overcome several injury setbacks in recent years and made headlines this summer when he overtook Shaun Pollock to become South African leading wicket-taker in Test cricket.

"What I most admire about Dale is how consistent he has been over the years. He has endured a number of injuries as a fast bowler, but he has been able to come back even stronger from those setbacks," Ngidi told Sport24 in an exclusive interview.

"I'm looking up to that as a young player having now had a few injuries. Dale has underlined that if you work hard and do your rehab, it's possible to come back and be an even better cricketer. He is a fantastic bowler and I have learned a lot from him in a short space of time. Dale has shown dedication and determination and I am very happy for him that he became South Africa's leading Test wicket-taker of all time during the three-Test series against Pakistan."

Steyn currently boasts 433 Test scalps under his belt and has moved into the top 10 on the all-time Test wicket-takers list.

READ Lungi Ngidi’s full Q&A interview with Sport24

 

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

