Proteas

Ngidi 'carrying a lot of confidence' into summer

2018-10-01 20:13
Lungi Ngidi
Lungi Ngidi (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Lungi Ngidi says he is delighted to continue his good form into the start of the home season after helping the Proteas to a five-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first game of the three-match ODI series in Kimberley.

The 22-year-old picked up the man-of-the-match award after recording figures of 3/19 in 8.1 overs as the visitors were skittled out for just 117 after being put in to bat.

Ngidi and his team-mates were helped by a very responsive pitch at the Diamond Oval that had plenty of inconsistent bounce and troubled the batsmen all day as the hosts also lost five wickets in pursuit of the small target.

Ngidi continued his good form in the one-day format after he picked up 10 wickets in four matches in Sri Lanka in August.

"The pitch was a lot spicier than we thought. I am happy to continue the good form. I'm carrying a lot of confidence from Sri Lanka," he said in Kimberley.

"Attacking the stumps was also one thing here, as the ball was nipping around a bit.

"We just tried to hit the lengths, the wicket did the rest."

Ngidi also relished bowling with an unusually strong wind in Kimberley with the more senior paceman, in terms of caps, Kagiso Rabada opting to run into the stiff breeze.

"Kagiso told me at the beginning, 'You can have the wind, I'll run into it', and I tried to use it as much as I could," said Ngidi.

"After the first ball, I thought it was stronger and had to adjust to it. I am very happy, I just want to keep putting my hand up. International cricket is a lovely challenge."

The Proteas can wrap up the ODI series against Zimbabwe with victory in the second game in Bloemfontein on Wednesday (11:00).

