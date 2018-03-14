Ngidi backs Proteas to fire without KG

Cape Town - The Proteas have lost perhaps their most valuable weapon for the remainder of their series against Australia, but Lungi Ngidi believes they have enough quality to cope without Kagiso Rabada.

With Rabada suspended for two Test matches, South Africa must now rely on Ngidi, Vernon Philander and, in all likelihood, Morne Morkel to take 20 wickets in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Rabada's match figures of 11/150 in the Proteas' six wicket win in the second Test in Port Elizabeth show just how valuable he is to the South African cause, but 21-year-old Ngidi is optimistic that they can still get the job done.

"We're a pretty well-rounded bowling team and we've got very experienced guys," Ngidi said.

"Morne and Vern ... they know how to lead bowling attacks. They know how to give information and display what to do on the field."

Morkel, who is retiring at the end of the series, was dropped for Ngidi as captain Faf du Plessis and the national selectors backed Ngidi instead.

The 21-year-old did not disappoint, leaving with match figures of 5/75. In just three Tests, Ngidi has picked up 14 wickets at an average of 16.42 and he looks to be one of South African cricket's brightest prospects at the moment.

He was rewarded with a national contract this week.

It has all happened extremely quickly for a man who has played just nine provincial first class matches and who spent most of 2017 battling injury.

"My life has changed a lot ... I'm very happy about the changes though," he said.

"I didn't expect the national contract but I'll take it in my stride. I'm just enjoying everything that is happening. The pace might be a bit quick but I'm taking it every day at a time."

The third Test begins at Newlands on March 22.