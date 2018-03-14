Ngidi backs Proteas to fire without KG

Cape Town - The Proteas have lost perhaps their
most valuable weapon for the remainder of their series against Australia, but Lungi Ngidi believes they have enough
quality to cope without Kagiso Rabada.
With Rabada suspended for two Test matches, South
Africa must now rely on Ngidi, Vernon Philander and, in all likelihood, Morne
Morkel to take 20 wickets in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
Rabada's match figures of 11/150 in the Proteas' six wicket win in the second Test in Port
Elizabeth show just how valuable he is to the South African cause, but
21-year-old Ngidi is optimistic that they can still get the job done.
"We're a pretty well-rounded bowling team and
we've got very experienced guys," Ngidi said.
"Morne and Vern ... they know how to lead
bowling attacks. They know how to give information and display what to do on
the field."
Morkel, who is retiring at the end of the series,
was dropped for Ngidi as captain Faf du Plessis and the national selectors
backed Ngidi instead.
The 21-year-old did not disappoint, leaving with
match figures of 5/75. In just three
Tests, Ngidi has picked up 14
wickets at an average of 16.42 and
he looks to be one of South African cricket's brightest prospects at the
moment.
He was rewarded with a national contract this
week.
It has all happened extremely quickly for a man who
has played just nine provincial first class matches and who spent most of 2017
battling injury.
"My life has changed a lot ... I'm very happy
about the changes though," he said.
"I didn't expect the national contract but
I'll take it in my stride. I'm just enjoying everything that is happening. The
pace might be a bit quick but I'm taking it every day at a time."
The third Test begins at Newlands on March
22.