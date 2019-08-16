NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

New Proteas boss Nkwe draws inspiration from Jake White

2019-08-16 13:10
Enoch Nkwe (AFP)
Enoch Nkwe (AFP)
Related Links

Cape Town - New interim team director for the Proteas, Enoch Nkwe, says he draws inspiration from former Springbok coach Jake White as he becomes the youngest ever man to take charge of the national cricket side. 

The 36-year-old Nkwe will lead the Proteas on their tour to India for three T20Is in September and three Tests in October, but with no international head coach experience under his belt, it is a massive ask for the former Lions head coach. 

Speaking in Johannesburg on Thursday, though, Nkwe said he was feeling up to the task and he drew on the successes of a couple of other young coaches who had succeeded in the world of international sport. 

One if those is Jake White, who was 40 when he took charge of the Boks in 2004 before guiding them to World Cup glory in 2007. 

"There are many coaches who coached at a young age and have been successful," Nkwe said.

"If you just look at Jake White and what he did when he took over the Springboks on the back of a poor 2003 World Cup to winning in 2007."

Another man who Nkwe draws inspiration from is current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who started coaching Barcelona when he was just 37 years old. 

"He's on another level, but there are a lot of things you can always learn from different sporting codes," Nkwe said.

"I've been in a position where I have followed his work over the last couple of years and I just enjoy how he backs his philosophy and his values as a person and a coach and tries to set new boundaries and break records.

"When I see opportunities like this it really excites me.

"I understand that it's going to be a really big challenge, but I strongly believe that we can make an immediate impact. If it doesn't happen, it's not going to be the end of the world. There is a bigger picture.

"Just watching his (Guardiola's) growth over the years and having started coaching one of the biggest clubs in the world at the age of 37, it really did motivate me then that if he can do it, it is possible."

Nkwe added that he would be applying for the full-time team director post as soon as it was advertised.

"I'll definitely throw my name in the hat," he said. 

"There will obviously be a process to follow and I will apply for that, but hopefully I get the opportunity to lead the country on a full-time basis."

Read more on:    proteas  |  enoch nkwe  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks, Pumas poles apart ahead of RWC warm-up Kings dangle R10 million lure for Springbok hooker Rassie's Rugby World Cup squad 80% finalised Loftus Boks: Jesse, others target 'first XV' 'Old Blacks' | Aussies poke fun at 'ageing' New Zealand
Nkwe hails 'brilliant' Bavuma after Proteas leadership backing Kings dangle R10 million lure for Springbok hooker PICTURE: Match officials' kit unveiled for Rugby World Cup Federer won't let Cincy setback spoil US Open prep Ex-racer Earnhardt Jr, family escape plane crash

Fixtures
Thursday, 26 December 2019
South Africa v England, Centurion 10:00
Friday, 03 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Cape Town 10:30
Thursday, 16 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Port Elizabeth 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Following Ottis Gibson's firing, who would you like to see handed the new Team Manager role?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 