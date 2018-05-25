NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

CSA: Proteas men and women must be paid equally

2018-05-25 09:27
Thabang Moroe (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting CEO Thabang Moroe wants to see the country's women and men cricketers treated equally, and that means that they must be paid the same. 

That is the hope and one of the key discussions taking place between CSA and the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) as they seek to sign off on a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by June 30 at the latest. 

A new MOU was due to be agreed on by the start of this month, but negotiations between CSA and SACA had not begun in time and they ultimately missed the deadline. 

The new MoU will seek to establish a financial model that ensures that South Africa's cricket players are looked after financially, and Moroe is rallying for the Proteas women's side, specifically, to benefit. 

"The changes in the financial model are not aimed at taking away from players," he told Sport24.

"The financial model is actually aimed at getting together the few bits and pieces that will help CSA cater for the semi-professional cricketers as well as the Protea ladies.

"It's high time that CSA puts its money where its mouth is. We’ve been saying that we want to look after our women cricketers and get them to a place where they are treated the same as the men’s professional cricketers.

"We want them to be paid the same."

Talks between CSA and SACA got underway at the beginning of this week and, according to Moroe, negotiations are on track to meet the June 30 deadline.

"The discussions are pretty well advanced," Moroe said.

"We've moved much quicker than both parties expected.

"We sat the whole day yesterday (Tuesday) negotiating on the financial model. We said what we weren't happy about, Tony (Irish, SACA CEO) and his team told us what they were not happy about, but at the end of the day we all shook hands and appreciated each other's time and effort."

Moroe added that the June 30 deadline was a worst-case scenario, and that if possible the new MOU would be agreed on before then. 

Read more on:    csa  |  saca  |  thabang moroe  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Sri Lanka scales back squad after Silva pullout

57 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
EXCLUSIVE: Why SuperSport said the Willemse incident wasn’t racist Mallett, Willemse and Naas break their silence Dale Steyn posts heartfelt letter to 'champion' AB Former Bok prop Lood Muller dies Lions chop and change for visit to Newlands
Chavhanga: Willemse, Mallett flare-up was bound to happen CSA nears final decision on T20 Global League Dobson stays at WP Snyman, Senatla back for London Sevens Nadal gets dream draw at French Open

Fixtures
Thursday, 12 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Galle International Stadium 06:30
Friday, 20 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Colombo 06:30
Sunday, 29 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 06:15
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 