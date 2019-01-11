NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

'Mr 100' ... Zubayr Hamza crowns a ton of Proteas

2019-01-11 11:35
Zubayr Hamza
Zubayr Hamza (Gallo)
Cape Town - Wanderers debutant Zubayr Hamza has the honour of becoming the 100th player to play Test cricket for the Proteas since readmission. 

It means that the 23-year-old will forever have the number '100' appear on his Test shirt, underneath the Proteas emblem. 

Hamza was given his Test cap on Friday by Proteas No 60, and the oldest player in the side, Hashim Amla

Tertius Bosch has the honour of being Proteas No 1 given that his name came first alphabetically in South Africa's line-up for their first Test back after isolation against the West Indies in Bridgetown in 1992. 

Proteas No 25 is batsman Rudi Steyn, No 50 is fast bowler Dewaldt Pretorius and No 75 belongs to spinner Imran Tahir. 

Hamza is the first Proteas debutant since Lungi Ngidi, who first got a taste of Test cricket against India at Centurion last year. 

Hamza, schooled at Rondebosch Boys High, boasts a first class average of 49.29

