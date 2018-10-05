NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

'Motivated' Proteas want to finish off strongly in Paarl

2018-10-05 22:01
Faf du Plessis (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis states that there is a bigger purpose and push from his side ahead of the third and final One-Day International (ODI) against Zimbabwe at Boland Park in Paarl on Saturday.

READ: Faf du Plessis returns to lead Proteas in Paarl

The Proteas wrapped up the series with the 120-run win in the second ODI in Bloemfontein on Wednesday, but remain motivated to finish the series off strongly, particularly as opportunities to cement positions in the squad lessen.

"The guys have been training hard," Du Plessis said to the media at Boland Park on Friday. "I have also been training hard with the guys and I'm feeling excited to be back on the field again. The guys are motivated, we are not only looking at what is in front of us now, there is a bigger purpose and push for what lies ahead. At no stage will we be taking it easy. The guys are still trying to impress and are trying to get into that World Cup side.

"The players are motivated and driven to put in performances to put their names into the hat for the World Cup selection," he explained.

"As a team, we are still trying to find our feet as to how exactly we are going to go about playing in the World Cup. There are some exceptional players coming through which is great to see."

Du Plessis has been travelling with the team despite his injury and has been able to keep up to date with the progress of the squad and players.

He says he has been impressed by some of the individual performances throughout the series, but hopes for better batting conditions to give the batsmen an opportunity to put up big scores.

"The bowling has been exceptional once again," he praised. "We have some good wicket-taking options throughout the innings. That is what we are working to get better on, from overs 11 - 50, we want to keep getting wickets, Imran (Tahir) has been exceptional. With the batting, it is too difficult to say where we have been leaving it too short or where we have been good because it has been quite challenging for the batsmen.

"It (batting) has been difficult with the wickets that we have been playing on," he admitted. "One or two guys have been looking good but from a batting-unit point of view it has been tough for the guys. I am hoping tomorrow (Saturday) will be a lot different, it looks like a good wicket. That is what you want to see, you want big runs on the board and games going on a bit longer."

The match is scheduled to start at 13:30.

Read more on:    zimbabwe  |  proteas  |  faf du plessis  |  paarl  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

De Zorzi maiden ton leads Titans to victory in Abu Dhabi

2018-10-05 20:56

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rassie admits: 'I misjudged Willie le Roux' Venter: All Blacks disrespected Boks in Wellington Hansen opens up on All Blacks' respect for Boks WATCH: Leaked video emerges of Ronaldo and rape accuser Boks: Acid test for ‘little lionhearts’
Tony Johnson chats to Sport24 Hansen opens up on All Blacks' respect for Boks Rassie admits: 'I misjudged Willie le Roux' Kohli quickest to 24th Test ton after Bradman Warne backs 'Bodyline' skipper, slams Waugh

Fixtures
Saturday, 06 October 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe, Paarl 13:30
Tuesday, 09 October 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe, East London 18:00
Friday, 12 October 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe, Potchefstroom 18:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 