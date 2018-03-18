NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Morris, Olivier bolster Proteas Test squad

2018-03-18 13:15
Chris Morris (Gallo)
Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) have added fast bowler Duanne Olivier and all-rounder Chris Morris to the Proteas squad for the remaining two Sunfoil Test matches against Australia.

“Circumstances have forced us to name a large squad at this stage so that we can cover all possible options,” commented CSA National Selection Panel Convener Linda Zondi.

“Once we have finalised our playing XI we will release players to their franchises for the final round of the Sunfoil Series.

“We have retained the 15 players who produced an excellent performance to level the Test Series in Port Elizabeth. Olivier was the pick of our bowlers for South Africa A in their tour match against Australia while Morris has been in excellent form in domestic cricket, taking four wickets in an innings and making more than 150 runs, including a century, for the Titans in the Sunfoil Series against the log-leading Warriors,” concluded Zondi.

Proteas Test squad: Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Temba Bavuma (Cape Cobras), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Theunis de Bruyn (Knights), AB de Villiers (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Morne Morkel (Titans), Chris Morris (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Duanne Olivier (nights), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions).

Read more on:    proteas  |  duanne olivier  |  chris morris  |  cricket
