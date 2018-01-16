NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Morkel squashes latest Kolpak link

2018-01-16 12:32
Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Centurion

Centurion - Proteas speedster Morne Morkel has squashed the latest report to emerge linking him to a possible Kolpak deal.

When Ottis Gibson was named coach of the national side towards the end of last year, the lanky 33-year-old was open about the possibility of leaving South Africa if he wasn't in Gibson's plans for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. 

Conversations between coach and player have since taken place, and it seems Morkel knows where he stands. 

He is, after all, in the form of his life and a major asset to this Proteas team in all formats. 

But a report on Monday that surfaced in an Indian publication, the Mumbai Mirror, suggested that a move abroad was very much on the cards. 

The article quoted Morkel's father, Albert Morkel, as saying that a move to England was likely if Morkel ever felt that his place in the Proteas set-up was being threatened. 

But, when asked about the report in Monday's post-day press conference, Morkel reaffirmed his commitment to the national cause. 

"There are still a lot of goals I want to achieve with the Proteas," he said. 

"There is no truth to that."

It was a little over a year ago when a teary Kyle Abbott sat in front of a large media gathering in Cape Town and announced that he would be taking up a Kolpak deal with Hampshire. 

Read more on:    proteas  |  morne morkel  |  centurion  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Faf unmovable as Proteas edge further ahead

2018-01-16 15:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kohli fined after Centurion tantrum David Campese says goodbye to South Africa Morkel baffled by Indian-like Centurion strip Billionaire pays Kings a visit AB responds to Kohli epic, Centurion Test hots up
WATCH: Will Ferrell interviews Roger Federer courtside Morkel squashes latest Kolpak link 'Bummed' Anderson congratulates Edmund Billionaire pays Kings a visit Djokovic leads push for new union in pay fight

Fixtures
Saturday, 13 January 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Wednesday, 24 January 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 10:00
Thursday, 01 February 2018
South Africa v India, Durban 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Latest Multimedia

Bizarre soccer match: 3 Japanese pros v 100 kids
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 