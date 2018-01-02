NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Morkel returns to top 10 of Test rankings

2018-01-02 11:22
Morne Morkel (Gallo)
Cape Town - Proteas fast bowler Morne Morkel has knocked compatriot Dale Steyn out of the top 10 of the ICC Test rankings.

Morkel returns to the top 10 after claiming five for 21 in Zimbabwe's first innings of the Boxing Day Test match. He has been rewarded with a rise of three places, which has now put him one place ahead of Steyn.

It is for the first time in nearly two years that Morkel has been in the top 10.

Morkel's team-mate Keshav Maharaj, who took five for 59 in Zimbabwe's second innings, has gained two places and is now at a career-high 16th position.

Kagiso Rabada, who took three wickets at St. George's Park, remains second on the bowling rankings and edged closer to Jimmy Anderson for the No 1 spot.

Meanwhile, Vernon Philander moved up one place to slot in to the top 5 of the ICC Test all-rounder rankings.

Top 10 Test batsmen:

1. Steve Smith (AUS) - 947

2. Virat Kohli (IND) - 893

3. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) - 873

4. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 855

4. Joe Root (ENG) - 855

6. David Warner (AUS) - 831

7. Hashim Amla (SA) - 776

8. Alastair Cook (ENG) - 759

9. Azhar Ali (PAK) - 755  

10. Dinesh Chandimal (SL) - 743

Top 10 Test bowlers:

1. James Anderson (ENG) - 892

2. Kagiso Rabada (SA) - 883

3. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) - 870

4. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 829

5. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 819

6. Rangana Herath (SL) - 799

7. Neil Wagner (NZ) - 784

8. Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 774

9. Nathan Lyon (AUS) - 771

10. Morne Morkel (RSA) - 753

Top 5 Test all-rounders:

1. Shakib Al Hasan (BANG) - 438

2. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) - 415

3. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 369

4. Ben Stokes (ENG) - 366

5. Vernon Philander (RSA) - 313

