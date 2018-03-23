Morkel: I've copped the same abuse in Australia

Cape Town - Proteas speedster Morne Morkel says he has copped his own fair share of abuse when playing in Australia.

The 33-year-old was responding to suggestions that the Newlands crowd had been overly aggressive towards the Australian players on Friday during day two of the third Test.

Australian coach Darren Lehmann had said after the day's play that the behaviour of the South African supporters was "disgraceful", adding that he had never experienced unsavoury behaviour on this level before.

Morkel, though, gave some insight into some of his experiences Down Under.

"When we play in Australia ... I've played in Melbourne ... I've copped the same sort of abuse," he told media on Friday shortly after becoming just the fifth South African in history to take 300 Test wickets.

"I think it's part of the game, but there is a line and it's important not to cross that."

Morkel did acknowledge that spectators could go over the top, but he ultimately backed the Newlands crowd.

"We can't control that. Unfortunately, there is a bit of alcohol and the hot sun and those sort of things," he said.

"The crowd here at Newlands is always amazing. They come out and support us all the time and I think tomorrow is going to be even louder.

"It's always special playing here at Newlands. The way they get behind the boys and lift us up in the field is special."

South African players, over the years, have had their own share of run-ins with Australian crowds.

In the 2016 series between the sides in Australia, a player was banned from the Bellerive Oval in Hobart after writing racist graffiti calling Hashim Amla a "terrorist".

Makhaya Ntini, meanwhile, complained of racist comments being launched his way during a Test match in Perth in 2005.