Proteas

Moores dismisses Proteas link as 'paper speculation'

2019-08-14 13:51
Peter Moores
Peter Moores (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Former England coach Peter Moores has dismissed reports linking him with the role of the new Proteas team director, saying the rumours are "paper speculation".

The Proteas sacked head coach Ottis Gibson and his entire coaching staff after the Cricket World Cup with Cricket South Africa (CSA) restructuring the management of the national side.

Enoch Nkwe was appointed as Proteas team director on an interim basis for the upcoming tour to India with a permanent successor for Gibson is set to be announced ahead of England's tour to South Africa in November.

Moores had two stints as England mentor, from 2007-2009 and then again in 2014 until 2015, and is now coaching county side Nottinghamshire where his contract expires at the end of the season.

He has, however, squashed talks of taking on the Proteas job, saying he will discuss his future with Nottinghamshire in due course.

"With South Africa, it's paper speculation Moores told Nottinghamshire Live.

"You can't help that as a coach. Post-World Cup there's movement because it's the end of an international cycle. There's nothing in it from my end. I'm focusing on the job here...

"I've not looked any further than enjoying working for Notts," said Moores.

Corrie van Zyl is currently in the role of acting director of cricket within Cricket South Africa and has the responsibility of appointing a full-time team director for the Proteas.

proteas  |  nottinghamshire  |  peter moores  |  cricket

 

