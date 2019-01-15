'Mission accomplished' for Ottis Gibson and Proteas

Cape Town - The 3-0 scoreline in the Test series against Pakistan gave Proteas coach Ottis Gibson a result to celebrate, but he was also as thrilled about how his team had checked all the boxes in bringing up that sweep.

"We did exactly what we set out to do," Gibson was quoted as saying in ESPNcricinfo.

"We wanted to play four fast bowlers, and the way we played, the pitches suited four fast bowlers. The four fast bowlers did a fantastic job. Batsmen struggled for runs, but they still scored, we got two hundreds in the series, and all in all, mission accomplished."

