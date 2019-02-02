NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Miller to skipper Proteas in rested Faf's absence

2019-02-02 15:16
Faf du Plessis and David Miller (Gallo)
Cape Town - Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has been rested for the last two T20 Internationals against Pakistan.

David Miller has been appointed as the stand-in captain ahead of the second T20I at the Wanderers on Sunday.

The Proteas hold a 1-0 lead following their six-run win in the opening match at Newlands on Friday.

National Selection Panel convener, Linda Zondi explained the decision: “Giving David a leadership role is another way that we are broadening our leadership resources within our respective squads. David has a wealth of experience and is a well-respected figure within the Proteas environment. The last two matches will be an opportunity for us to grow potential leaders for the future.”   

The match is scheduled to start at 14:30.

The third and final T20I will take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday, February 6 at 18:00.

Tickets can still be purchased at www.ticket.pros.co.za.

