NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Miller rolls clock back to ‘Jonty’s day’

2019-02-02 08:51
David Miller (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer

Cape Town - Was that the most influential limited-overs international display by a South African fielder since Jonty Rhodes in 1993?

Answer: quite feasibly.

The format may have been different - Twenty20 match, as opposed to one-day international - but David Miller’s electric showing in the field for the Proteas at Newlands on Friday went an awfully long way to securing their narrow, six-run victory over Pakistan in the engrossing first of three T20 clashes.

It had not been the best of matches at the crease for the middle-order finisher; just one of those days where a much-hyped batsman finds it hard to “middle it” in a short stay with only a few overs at his disposal.

Miller, almost expected to smack every delivery onto the railway line considering the weight of reputation he carries, was dismissed for 10 off 12 balls, without managing to find the boundary once in the late scramble.

But with Faf du Plessis (78 off 45 balls) and Reeza Hendricks (74 off 41) heavily to the fore earlier, the Proteas nevertheless posted a record total at the ground of 192 for six ... and were just able to defend it in the face of a determined charge by the plucky tourists.

That they did so was thanks in no small measure to Miller rising inspiringly above the general level of out-fielding - again erratic - by the host nation.

Fielders seldom win player-of-the-match for those exploits alone, of course, but this was one of those rare occasions where one did ... and it seemed an astute enough choice, frankly.

The flawless Miller bagged four catches in the deep, his hands repeatedly appearing like reassuring buckets as Pakistani batsmen used the long handle with necessary zeal in the stiff chase.

His quartet was enough to make him the first South African and seventh non-wicketkeeper worldwide to claim four catches in a T20 international (one gloveman has claimed five catches once, India’s MS Dhoni).

But that certainly wasn’t the end of it for his efforts in the field: two magically quick-thinking, target-hitting shies at the stumps accounted for both the dangerous Babar Azam and then also Mohammad Rizwan by run-out.

“Miller has certainly wanted the ball tonight,” was the admiring verdict of one of his former national captains, SuperSport commentator and 38th birthday celebrant Graeme Smith.

“He’s been constantly looking for work, looking to be busy … he works so hard on his fielding at training, too.”

By effectively earning a “six-for” in dismissals, if you like, the 29-year-old Miller would have brought memories flooding back to some enthusiasts of fielding cult figure Rhodes’s five ODI catches - still the world record in that landscape - against West Indies in the multi-nation Hero Cup at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium in November 1993.

Rhodes, albeit mostly operating in the inner circle where his exploits were most renowned, was similarly unfailing and game-influencing as a fielder on that occasion, including accounting for all of the West Indies’ heavyweight top three batsmen in the order: Desmond Haynes, Brian Lara and Phil Simmons.

South Africa won that slightly weather-influenced fixture, too, by 41 runs, after the Caribbean side were skittled for 139 in reply to the victors’ 180 for five in 40 overs.

Admittedly Rhodes had also contributed more fulsomely with the bat in that game, his 40 making him second top-scorer to Daryll Cullinan, who had registered 70 before retiring hurt.

But the Mumbai crowd some 26 years ago were awe-struck by his fielding to about the same extent as the Capetonian public were by Miller’s at well-attended Newlands on Friday …

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

Read more on:    proteas  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Whiteley leads Bok-laden Lions on Superhero day Gary Gold names former UCT star as USA skipper BULLS Super Rugby focus: Their strengths Van Niekerk leads Proteas to T20 win at Newlands Record stand catalyst for Proteas victory
Allan Donald chats to Sport24 Kaplan highlights 3 areas where refs can improve Gary Gold names former UCT star as USA skipper Murray shares picture of GIANT get-well-soon teddy bear 2 in, 1 out for Kaizer Chiefs on transfer deadline day

Fixtures
Sunday, 03 February 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 14:30
Wednesday, 06 February 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 18:00
Wednesday, 13 February 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Durban 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 