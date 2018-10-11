Miller returns to happy hunting ground

Cape Town - David Miller returns to the scene of where he scored the fastest T20 International (T20I) century of all time as the Proteas prepare for the second T20I against Zimbabwe at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Friday.

Miller broke the world record when he smashed 100 off 35 balls against Bangladesh last year, a record which has since been equalled by India's Rohit Sharma.

Miller says he can’t guarantee that the Senwes Park crowd will get a repeat performance on Friday evening, but says the batsmen are looking forward to the traditional batting-friendly conditions on the highveld.

"It is the first game of the season for this wicket," he explained to the media at the squad's practice on Thursday.

"We are going to have to try and assess the conditions as quickly as possible. Generally it is a nice wicket, the ball travels far with a quick outfield. It is always a batter-friendly wicket so hopefully it doesn’t disappoint tomorrow."

The 29-year-old marked his return to action after being rested for the ODI series with a solid 39 off 34 balls in the 34-run win in the first T20I on Tuesday.

He says he is feeling refreshed and motivated following his break, and wants to put in more consistent performances in the format.

"I felt really good," he said of Tuesday's match. "The guys bowled well in the last game, I felt it was tough to get the spinners away. I thought Rassie (Van der Dussen) and I had good intensity which is what we focused on. He batted well in his first game, he has shown it over the years for the Lions and it is great to have another partner there when you are going well. We complemented each other pretty well."

Miller is one of the most experienced players in the squad - he has the second most caps (62) behind JP Duminy (77) - and has taken it upon himself to share knowledge and ideas with the less experienced players. He says it has been encouraging to see the players coming through reaping the rewards at international level.

"It is exciting for South African cricket with all the talent coming through in this format," he said.

"I feel I have had a lot of experience in this format, travelling the world and having that opportunity to play. It has been great and I can offer a lot of advice or help guys in certain areas. At the same time you are always learning in this game, I want to keep learning as much as I can. You can also learn from the young guys, they come through and come up with new ideas, it is exciting."

Play will start at 18:00.