Miller hails depth in South African cricket

Cape Town - David Miller has hailed the depth in South African after the Proteas beat Pakistan in a three-game T20I series.

Miller led the Proteas in the final two games of the series after regular captain Faf du Plessis was rested.

Pakistan won the final match at Centurion by 27 runs on Wednesday but could not prevent the hosts from taking the series 2-1, after earlier wins in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

"The guys have really put their hands up to compete against the best T20 team in the world, and beaten them as well. There is a lot of depth in South African cricket," Miller said after Wednesday's match, as quoted by Cricinfo.

Miller added that he enjoyed the captaincy stint.

"It tested me a bit, but the guys made it easy. I was supported by management and the players. You always look at where you go wrong or right, and there are things I can do differently. Hopefully I learn from those things."

Miller was also named Player of the Series. He made scores of 10, 65 not out and 13 in the three games and was also outstanding on the field.

Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik added that the Centurion win gave them satisfaction.

"When you enter the dressing room there are some smiling faces. Youngsters have learned a lot from this tour, but in those crunch positions we broke and that's where we need to improve. If we look at all three games, we could have won in the first two but these things happen in cricket.

"The thing is how you come back from it, and if you get the same thing in future, how you handle crunch situations."