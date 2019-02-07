NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Miller hails depth in South African cricket

2019-02-07 10:03
David Miller
David Miller (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - David Miller has hailed the depth in South African after the Proteas beat Pakistan in a three-game T20I series.

Miller led the Proteas in the final two games of the series after regular captain Faf du Plessis was rested.

Pakistan won the final match at Centurion by 27 runs on Wednesday but could not prevent the hosts from taking the series 2-1, after earlier wins in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

"The guys have really put their hands up to compete against the best T20 team in the world, and beaten them as well. There is a lot of depth in South African cricket," Miller said after Wednesday's match, as quoted by Cricinfo.

Miller added that he enjoyed the captaincy stint.

"It tested me a bit, but the guys made it easy. I was supported by management and the players. You always look at where you go wrong or right, and there are things I can do differently. Hopefully I learn from those things."

Miller was also named Player of the Series. He made scores of 10, 65 not out and 13 in the three games and was also outstanding on the field.

Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik added that the Centurion win gave them satisfaction.

"When you enter the dressing room there are some smiling faces. Youngsters have learned a lot from this tour, but in those crunch positions we broke and that's where we need to improve. If we look at all three games, we could have won in the first two but these things happen in cricket.

"The thing is how you come back from it, and if you get the same thing in future, how you handle crunch situations."

Read more on:    pakistan  |  proteas  |  david miller  |  shoaib malik  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Springbok legend Du Plessis undergoes brain operation SHARKS Super Rugby focus: Their shortcomings Australia's bowling coach drops bombshell, quits ahead of CWC 9 Boks start for Stormers against Boland Body recovered from wreck of Sala plane
2019 wish list for SA rugby enthusiasts 9 Boks start for Stormers against Boland Springbok flank extends Irish stay Koepka labels Garcia 'a child' after outburst McIlroy believes Green Jacket is inevitable

Fixtures
Wednesday, 13 February 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Durban 10:00
Thursday, 21 February 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Port Elizabeth 10:00
Sunday, 03 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 