Proteas

Miller a hit-and-miss player, says banned Tsotsobe

2019-03-29 19:27
David Miller (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Banned former Proteas fast bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe says hard-hitting batsman David Miller would not make his World Cup starting XI.

In an exclusive interview with Sport24, Tsotsobe, who was imposed with an eight-year ban for several breaches of Cricket South Africa’s Anti-Corruption Code for Personnel, picked his World Cup squad ahead of this year’s showpiece event in England.

“If I was tasked with selecting the Proteas first XI, I would select Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla as my openers. They are a trusted opening pair and one of the best in the world. Reeza Hendricks would be my pick at number three, as he works his innings and has a calmness about him," Tsotsobe said.

Faf du Plessis would bat at four and captain the side owing to his assurance and Rassie van der Dussen would be my choice at five. He is a finisher and plays well under pressure. At six, JP Duminy would offer quick-fire from the word go and Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo would be my all-rounders at seven and eight. Morris can bowl at over 140 km p/h, but needs consistency, while Phehlukwayo has a proven record.

“Positions nine, ten and eleven would be occupied by Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn and Imran Tahir. Rabada is an obvious choice, Steyn brings a wealth of experience and Tahir is strike bowler, wicket-taker and partnership breaker.

Tsotsobe picked Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi and Anrich Nortje to complete his 15-man squad.

But the former fast bowler noted: “In my opinion, Miller is a hit-and-miss player and he hasn’t grabbed the opportunity for a man of his calibre. Meanwhile, Ngidi would crack my starting XI depending on his injury recovery and the pitch conditions in the UK because, in the side I have selected, South Africa already have three pace bowlers who can bowl at more than 140 km p/h and take the game away.”

Tsotsobe, 35, played five Tests, 61 ODIs and 23 T20Is for the Proteas.

 

