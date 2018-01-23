NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTO TRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

McKenzie back to assist Proteas

2018-01-23 15:10
Neil McKenzie (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Johannesburg

Johannesburg - One of the big surprises when Proteas coach Ottis Gibson announced his new backroom staff late last year was the omission of batting coach Neil McKenzie

READ: Bookies back Proteas to whitewash India at the Wanderers

The former Proteas opener was ditched, along with bowling coach Charl Langeveldt and assistant coach Adrian Birrell

But now, on the eve of the third Test against India starting at the Wanderers on Wednesday, it looks like McKenzie is back. 

Dale Benkenstein is the new batting coach of the national side, but he was keen on getting McKenzie to join up with the squad once more. 

According to captain Faf du Plessis, McKenzie will be spending time with the "next tier" of Proteas batsmen as they look to the future. 

"He is just assisting. He was part of the Proteas set-up for a while," Du Plessis explained.

"His role going forward will probably be to look at the next tier of batsmen coming through.

"It says a lot about Dale that he’s happy to bring in guys who were in his role before him.

"The two of them get on really well and I think it’s a great thing for Cricket South Africa (CSA)."

Du Plessis added that CSA should always look at consulting with former players who had contributed significantly to the national cause. 

"The more guys in key positions who have been involved with the team for a long time and know what it takes to be involved as a player at this level, the better," Du Plessis said.

“They can look at the next tier of players and make sure that they have a lot of insight."

There was the perception that McKenzie had been drafted in for the Wanderers Test to help the struggling Quinton de Kock.

The Proteas wicketkeeper, who is not in the finest touch with the bat at the moment, has spoken previously of the good work McKenzie had done with him last year. 

"If that was the case then I didn't know about it," Du Plessis said.

"The decision to bring Neil in was taken before Quinny didn't make runs at Centurion." 

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Phehlukwayo or De Bruyn for Wanderers Test?

2018-01-23 14:13

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever taken? Bulls boss Mitchell explains Paige omission Saints change Twitter handle after Brüssow arrival Shock as Nadal quits in Australian Open epic We looked like the No 1 team - India coach
2018 wish list for SA rugby fans Franco moving mere speculation, say Cheetahs Bookies back SA to whitewash India at Wanderers SA flag still flying at Australian Open Saints change Twitter handle after Brüssow arrival

Fixtures
Wednesday, 24 January 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 10:00
Thursday, 01 February 2018
South Africa v India, Durban 13:00
Sunday, 04 February 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

India may be ranked No 1 in the ICC Test rankings, but after their series defeat to the Proteas, do they really deserve the mantle as world's best?

Latest Multimedia

Bizarre soccer match: 3 Japanese pros v 100 kids
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 