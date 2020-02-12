NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Maxwell ruled out of Australia's tour to SA

2020-02-12 09:26
Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell (AP)
Related Links

Sydney - Glenn Maxwell's hopes of returning to international cricket were dashed on Wednesday when it was announced the big-hitting batsman will miss Australia's tour to South Africa this month through injury.

Maxwell - who stepped back from Australia duties in October saying he needed a break to deal with mental health issues - had been named in the one-day and Twenty20 squads to face the Proteas from February 22.

Maxwell will have arthroscopic surgery on his left elbow on Thursday to fix loose fragments of bone and is expected to be out for between six and eight weeks.

"Representing Australia is the highest honour in cricket and something I cherish," Maxwell said in a statement.

"I was not confident that I could perform at international level with my elbow in its current state and have decided to undergo surgery straight away to fix the issue."

Cricket Australia announced he will be replaced by D'Arcy Short in both formats.

Maxwell had been picked after blistering form with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, where he has scored 398 runs at an average of 39.80.

The 31-year-old has played 110 one-dayers and 61 Twenty20s for Australia.

"An opportunity has now presented itself for D'Arcy and we're confident he'll make the most of whatever opportunities come his way in South Africa," said selector Trevor Hohns.

Australia ODI squad:

Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, D'Arcy Short, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia T20 squad:

Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, D'Arcy Short, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Read more on:    australia  |  proteas  |  glenn maxwell  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Warner: I know exactly what I'm walking into in SA Naas offers solution to Damian's goal-kicking woes All Blacks coach: We need the Boks SA Rugby president: Hands off Rassie! Torn hamstring ends Mbonambi's Super Rugby season
SA's Du Toit makes top 5 list for Laureus sporting moment Torn hamstring ends Mbonambi's Super Rugby season Battered Bulls receive some good news Transformed Sharks picked on nothing but merit - Everitt Bert le Clos makes passionate plea for corporate backing for swimmers

Fixtures
Wednesday, 12 February 2020
South Africa v England, East London 18:00
Friday, 14 February 2020
South Africa v England, , Durban 18:00
Sunday, 16 February 2020
South Africa v England, Centurion 14:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 