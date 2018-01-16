NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

'Massive' Kohli wicket makes Elgar smile

2018-01-16 22:05
Dean Elgar (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Centurion

Centurion - Proteas opener Dean Elgar knows that having Indian skipper Virat Kohli's wicket in the bag is a major boost going into day five of the second Test at Centurion. 

Needing 287 for victory in what has been an intriguing contest up until now, India needed their captain to contribute significantly in the run chase. 

Kohli had been other-worldly in his innings of 153 in the first innings, scoring as many as the rest of the Indian side put together, but he was unable to repeat those heroics in the second dig. 

Instead, 21-year-old South African debutant Lungi Ngidi dealt India's chances of keeping the series alive a killer blow when he had Kohli trapped LBW for 5 late on day four. 

India do still have Cheteshwar Pujara at the wicket, but they needed Kohli. 

Now, at 35/3 and still 252 runs away, the visitors require a miracle. 

Elgar, who made a vital 61 in South Africa's second innings, could hardly hide his delight at having Kohli back in the hut.  

"It's massive for us and massive for India knowing that he's not batting," Elgar said after Tuesday's play.

"He is a very special batsman, as we saw in the first innings, and we knew it was a massive moment to get him out.

"We also knew that it was very possible, because he's human and he can also fail. I'm sitting here with a smile on my face knowing that he's one less extremely talented guy that we don't have to deal with."

Elgar praised the efforts of his team-mates, particularly the fast bowlers, for getting this much out of a Centurion wicket that has been difficult for all concerned. 

The job for Wednesday is clear. 

"We need to get seven wickets somehow. We don't really care how we get there," Elgar said. 

Read more on:    proteas  |  virat kohli  |  dean elgar  |  pretoria  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Flintoff would consider becoming England coach

2018-01-16 22:04

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kohli fined after Centurion tantrum David Campese says goodbye to South Africa Billionaire pays Kings a visit Morkel baffled by Indian-like Centurion strip SA's plans for other-worldly Kohli
WATCH: Will Ferrell interviews Roger Federer courtside Morkel squashes latest Kolpak link 'Bummed' Anderson congratulates Edmund Billionaire pays Kings a visit Djokovic leads push for new union in pay fight

Fixtures
Saturday, 13 January 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Wednesday, 24 January 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 10:00
Thursday, 01 February 2018
South Africa v India, Durban 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Latest Multimedia

Bizarre soccer match: 3 Japanese pros v 100 kids
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 