'Massive' Kohli wicket makes Elgar smile

Centurion
- Proteas opener Dean
Elgar knows that having Indian skipper Virat Kohli's wicket
in the bag is a major boost going into day five of the second Test at
Centurion.
Needing 287 for victory in what
has been an intriguing contest up until now, India needed their captain to
contribute significantly in the run chase.
Kohli had been other-worldly in
his innings of 153 in the first innings, scoring as many as the rest of the
Indian side put together, but he was unable to repeat those heroics in the
second dig.
Instead, 21-year-old South
African debutant Lungi Ngidi dealt
India's chances of keeping the series alive a killer blow when he had Kohli
trapped LBW for 5 late on day four.
India do still have Cheteshwar
Pujara at the wicket, but they needed Kohli.
Now, at 35/3 and still 252 runs
away, the visitors require a miracle.
Elgar, who made a vital 61 in
South Africa's second innings, could hardly hide his delight at having Kohli
back in the hut.
"It's massive for us and
massive for India knowing that he's not batting," Elgar said after
Tuesday's play.
"He is a very special
batsman, as we saw in the first innings, and we knew it was a massive moment to
get him out.
"We also knew that it was
very possible, because he's human and he can also fail. I'm sitting here with a
smile on my face knowing that he's one less extremely talented guy that we
don't have to deal with."
Elgar praised the efforts of his
team-mates, particularly the fast bowlers, for getting this much out of a
Centurion wicket that has been difficult for all concerned.
The job for Wednesday is
clear.
"We need to get seven
wickets somehow. We don't really care how we get there," Elgar said.