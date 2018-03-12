NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Marsh fined for swearing at Rabada

2018-03-12 17:19
Mitchell Marsh (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been fined after the second Test match between South Africa and Australia at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Marsh 20 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for a Level 1 offence under 2.1.4 of the Code which pertains to "using language or gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match".

The Australian accepted the charge and no formal hearing was needed.

In the second innings, Marsh was cleanly bowled by Kagiso Rabada for 45. Frustrated, Marsh swore at the Proteas fast bowler before walking back to the change room (see video below).

This comes after Proteas star bowler Rabada was suspended for South Africa's next two Test matches after being found guilty of a Level 2 ICC Code of Conduct offence.

The charges against Rabada and Marsh were levelled by on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Kumar Dharmasena, third umpire Sundaram Ravi and fourth umpire Bongani Jele.

Watch Marsh's incident below:

2018-03-12 16:34

