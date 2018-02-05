Markram: We cannot afford any more slip-ups

Cape Town - Interim Proteas ODI skipper Aiden Markram admits the Proteas have no margin for error if they wish to stand a chance of staying alive in the ongoing series against India.



The Proteas suffered a humiliating defeat in Centurion on Sunday as India's spinners tore through South Africa's batting line-up which saw the home side manage a paltry 118 in 32.2 overs.

READ: SA's most humiliating defeat - Cullinan



Markram said that their nine-wicket loss was an "eye opener", but that it could bring out the best in a disappointed Proteas camp.

"Today's wicket we just couldn't play any cricket that's all, no excuse towards the pitch and nothing along those lines. We pointing the finger straight back at ourselves and we need to get better," said Markram at SuperSport Park on Sunday.

"It was an eye-opener but that's what is required and it might just bring the best out of us. (This loss) might just bring out a fire in the Proteas camp and I'm looking forward to seeing how the boys will react.



"The guys are upset and disappointed, but the beauty of it is that everyone is disappointed in themselves rather than the others in the team. Each player will look to get better going forward, it is a quick turnaround but it might fire the guys in the remaining games," said Markram.

The Proteas now trail the six-match ODI series 2-0 and have a worrisome injury-list with skipper Faf du Plessis, Dale Steyn, AB de Villiers (returns for the 4th ODI) and Quinton de Kock ruled out of the series.



"We can't afford slip-ups now. It might bring out the best in us," said Markram.

The third ODI of the series takes place at Newlands on Wednesday, with the first ball due to be delivered at 13:00.