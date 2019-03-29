NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Markram set for stint at Hampshire

2019-03-29 16:00
Cape Town - Proteas batsman, Aiden Markram, has signed with English county Hampshire for the upcoming English season.

Markram will join up with the team in April and depending on whether he is picked as part of the South African World Cup squad, will stay at the county for both their country championship and limited overs campaigns.

He replaces Sri Lankan, Dimuth Karunaratne as the overseas player at the club.

Markram, who made his international debut in September 2017, has played 17 Test and 18 ODI's for the Proteas.

Giles White, Hampshire's director of cricket was delighted with the signing of Markram.

"We’re really pleased to have secured the signing of Aiden. He’s certainly a player that we’ve kept a close eye on for the last couple of years and he’s had a great start to his international career in that time – he’s one of the best young talents in the world at this stage in terms of top-order batsman.

"We start the season against a strong Essex team so it’s important to get him in as soon as possible and prepped for that fixture but we’re looking forward to having him with us to begin the season," concluded White.

Read more on:    proteas  |  hampshire  |  aiden markram  |  cricket

 

