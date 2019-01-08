NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Markram, Philander move up in ICC Test rankings

2019-01-08 10:43
Aiden Markram (Gallo)
Aiden Markram (Gallo)
Cape Town - Proteas opening batsman Aiden Markram is back in the Top 10 of the ICC Test batsmen rankings after his performance in the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands.

The Proteas clinched the three-match series after defeating Pakistan by nine wickets in Cape Town this past weekend.

Markram moved back into the top 10 after his knock of 78, gaining seven slots to reach 10th position.

Middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma moved into the Top 30 for the first time (up five places to 26th) after his score of 75 while captain Faf du Plessis' first-innings century has lifted him six places to 16th position.

READ: Time for in-form Bavuma to move up Proteas order?

Among the bowlers, seamer Vernon Philander gained one slot to reach third position while Duanne Olivier continued his surge to move up to 32nd place from 36th.

The third and final Test gets under way on Friday at the Wanderers.

Top 10 batsmen rankings:

1. Virat Kohli (India) - 922

2. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 897

3. Cheteshwar Pujara (India) - 881

4. Steve Smith (Australia) - 874

5. Joe Root (England) - 807

6. David Warner (Australia) - 772

7. Henry Nicholls (NZ) - 763

8. Dean Elgar (SA) - 727

9. Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka) - 715

10. Aiden Markram (SA) - 698

Top 10 bowler rankings:

1. Kagiso Rabada (SA) 893

2. James Anderson (England) - 874

3. Vernon Philander (SA) - 804

4. Pat Cummins (Australia) - 804

5. Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 794

6.  Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan) - 789

7. Trent Boult (NZ) - 771

8. Tim Southee (NZ) - 767

9. Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 763

10. Jason Holder (West Indies) - 751

Top 5 all-rounder rankings:

1. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 415

2. Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 387

3. Jason Holder (West Indies) - 365

4. Vernon Philander (SA) - 353

5. Ben Stokes (England) - 342

 

