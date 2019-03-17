NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

3 new caps in Proteas T20 squad to face Sri Lanka

2019-03-17 12:17
Sinethemba Qeshile
Sinethemba Qeshile (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) today named Titans batsman Aiden Markram and the Warriors duo of fast bowler Anrich Nortje and wicketkeeper/batsman Sinethemba Qeshile as new caps in the Proteas squad for the three-match T20 International Series against Sri Lanka which starts next week.

Markram and Nortje are in the squad for all three matches while the 20-year-old Qeshile has been selected for the second and third matches only.

“The first match forms part of our vision 2019 to continue exploring our options for the ICC Men’s World Cup,” commented CSA National Selection Panel convener Linda Zondi, “and the squad for that match consists largely of the squads that have been doing duty in the ODI Series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. We would have liked to include Hashim Amla but unfortunately he remains unavailable because of his family situation.

“We have used our T20 International matches in the past as the first port of call to widen the pool of talent. This has resulted in Rassie van der Dussen, Gihahn Cloete, Janneman Malan and Lutho Sipamla being brought through the pipeline with considerable success during the course of the current season.

“Sinethemba Qeshile has had an outstanding rookie season of franchise cricket and is certainly one of the form batsmen in franchise cricket at the moment. He looks a really exciting prospect.

“JP Duminy will take over the captaincy for the last two matches while we give a short break to Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi who are involved across all three formats for the Proteas,” concluded Mr. Zondi.

Proteas squad (for 1st T20 International match against Sri Lanka): Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Quinton de Kock (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Dale Steyn (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions). 

Proteas squad (for 2nd and 3rd KFC T20 International matches against Sri Lanka): JP Duminy (Cape Cobras, captain), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Chris Morris (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Warriors), Dale Steyn (Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions).

Fixtures

March 19: 18:00, 1st T20 International, Newlands, Cape Town (D/N)

March 22: 18:00, 2nd T20 International, SuperSport Park, Centurion (D/N)

March 24: 14:30, 3rd T20 International,Wanderers Stadium (Day)

 

Fixtures
Tuesday, 19 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Cape Town 18:00
Friday, 22 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Centurion 18:00
Sunday, 24 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Johannesburg 14:30
