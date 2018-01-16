NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Markram injury worry for Proteas

2018-01-16 16:53
Aiden Markram (Gallo)
Centurion - Proteas opening batsman Aiden Markram, who carded 93 in front of his home fans on Saturday, is injured and will not field for the rest of the second Test against India at Centurion. 

Markram has a mild left quadricep strain. 

Theunis de Bruyn will field for the Proteas until the end of the Test match, while Cricket South Africa (CSA) have confirmed that Markram will immediately begin treating the injury and they are "hopeful" that he will have recovered in time for the third Test in Johannesburg. 

Should Markram not recover in time for that match, then Temba Bavuma and De Bruyn, who have both opened for South Africa in Test match cricket before, become possible replacements. 

The hope and expectation, though, is that Markram will be fine. 

The 23-year-old has had a fantastic start to his Test career, scoring two century and three half-centuries in his first eight innings at an average of 64.25.

