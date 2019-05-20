Markram: I was convinced I wouldn't go to CWC

Cape Town - Aiden Markram was convinced just three months ago that he would not be going to the Cricket World Cup this year.

The 24-year-old has not made the most of his chances throughout his 18-match ODI career so far, boasting an average of just 29.58.

With Reeza Hendricks having looked like he was ahead in the race for a World Cup spot during this summer's home series against Pakistan and then Sri Lanka, Markram went back to the Titans.

It was there where he began to knock the World Cup door down, scoring 542 runs and three centuries from his five knocks in the One Day Cup.

An impressive month-long stint playing county cricket in England for Hampshire followed, while Markram was included in the World Cup squad at Hendricks' expense.

"I was convinced about three months ago that it wasn't going to happen and that's my own fault, to be fair," Markram said over the weekend ahead of South Africa's departure to England.

"As a batter you need to put runs on the board and unfortunately I wasn't able to do that.

"I was very fortunate to have the selectors, coaching staff and Faf (Du Plessis) show a bit of faith in me and it goes a long way. Hopefully I can do it justice."

The issue now becomes how Markram will fit in.

Quinton de Kock will open the batting for South Africa with Markram and veteran Hashim Amla the two options to partner him.

"It will be the top of the order where the selection chats are going to go, but whoever they go with I think we'll be fine," Markram said.

"The team has bought into that and we aren't going to let selection be a factor.

"We're investing time in each other and we just want to go out there and win the World Cup.

"I'm pretty easy doing whatever is required. If I had to choose, it would be somewhere in the top three. That's where I've been doing most of the batting in my career so far."

The Proteas will play the tournament opener against hosts England at The Oval on May 30.

South African 2019 World Cup squad:

Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir