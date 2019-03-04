NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Markram: I can't control Proteas selection

2019-03-04 12:21
Aiden Markram
Aiden Markram (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Aiden Markram, despite being in superb form, knows that he cannot control his selection to the Proteas squad for the 2019 World Cup.

Markram has been left out of the Proteas squad for the first three ODIs against Sri Lanka and looked to be out of favour in terms of World Cup selection, but that all changed this weekend when he belted two big centuries in three days for the Titans in the One Day Cup. 

Markram scored 169 (129) from No 5 against the Cape Cobras on Friday and then followed that up with another masterclass on Sunday when he carded 139 (127) – this time opening the innings - against the Warriors. 

Speaking to Cricinfo over the weekend, South Africa's Test opener said he was focusing on scoring runs for his franchise and letting the rest take care of itself.

"As players, we can't control selections. All we can control is the weight of big runs, and putting runs on the board," Markram said.

"I'm trying to invest all my time and energy into the Titans team, and whatever happens from there, we just take it in our stride day by day."

Fixtures
Wednesday, 06 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Centurion 13:00
Sunday, 10 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Durban 10:00
Wednesday, 13 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Port Elizabeth 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
