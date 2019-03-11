Markram forces way back into Proteas ODI squad

Cape Town - Aiden Markram returns to the Proteas ODI squad for the final two One-Day International matches against Sri Lanka

Markram has been in superb form, including scoring back-to-back centuries that have helped propel his Titans franchise to the top spot on the One-Day Cup log.

The 15-man squad also features the return of experienced hands Hashim Amla and JP Duminy. The latter has made a successful comeback for the Cape Cobras after being out of action for several months following shoulder surgery.

Reeza Hendricks and Wiaan Mulder, meanwhile, fall out of the squad.

"Experience is always a key factor in major tournaments such as the ICC Men’s World Cup," commented Cricket South Africa National Selection Panel Convener (CSA NSP) Linda Zondi.

"It is great to see how well JP has regained his best form after being out of action for so long.

"What has also been highly encouraging is see how well the Proteas have played when they have returned to franchise cricket. It is important that they should dominate at this level and that their skills should rub off on our emerging talent.

"JP, Aiden and Dwaine Pretorius have all made significant contributions to their franchises in recent matches.

"We will use the final two matches in the ODI series to continue to examine all the options that are available to us as far as the World Cup squad is concerned."

Proteas ODI squad (for final two ODIs against Sri Lanka):

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Quinton de Kock (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Dale Steyn (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions).