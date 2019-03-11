NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Markram forces way back into Proteas ODI squad

2019-03-11 10:10
Aiden Markram (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Aiden Markram returns to the Proteas ODI squad for the final two One-Day International matches against Sri Lanka

Markram has been in superb form, including scoring back-to-back centuries that have helped propel his Titans franchise to the top spot on the One-Day Cup log. 

The 15-man squad also features the return of experienced hands Hashim Amla and JP Duminy. The latter has made a successful comeback for the Cape Cobras after being out of action for several months following shoulder surgery.

Reeza Hendricks and Wiaan Mulder, meanwhile, fall out of the squad.

"Experience is always a key factor in major tournaments such as the ICC Men’s World Cup," commented Cricket South Africa National Selection Panel Convener (CSA NSP) Linda Zondi.

"It is great to see how well JP has regained his best form after being out of action for so long.

"What has also been highly encouraging is see how well the Proteas have played when they have returned to franchise cricket. It is important that they should dominate at this level and that their skills should rub off on our emerging talent.

"JP, Aiden and Dwaine Pretorius have all made significant contributions to their franchises in recent matches.

"We will use the final two matches in the ODI series to continue to examine all the options that are available to us as far as the World Cup squad is concerned." 

Proteas ODI squad (for final two ODIs against Sri Lanka):

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Quinton de Kock (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Dale Steyn (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions).

Read more on:    proteas  |  aiden markram  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cyclist dies after collapsing during Cycle Tour Blitzboks romp to Canada Sevens title 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 4 Proteas: Some slipping off CWC bus? WATCH: Selvyn Davids' incredible soccer skills leads to Blitzbok try
Ethienne Reynecke chats to Sport24 Pretorius won't lie down in Proteas all-rounder race Liverpool title win will not heal Gerrard's 'wound' Ruan Ackermann pens new deal with Gloucester Eastern Cape consortium acquires ownership of Southern Kings

Fixtures
Wednesday, 13 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Port Elizabeth 13:00
Saturday, 16 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Cape Town 13:00
Tuesday, 19 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Cape Town 18:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win this year's Cricket World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 