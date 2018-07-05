NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Markram excited for Sri Lanka challenge

2018-07-05 19:20
Aiden Markram (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas batsman, Aiden Markram, says he is excited for his first taste of international cricket on the sub-continent in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting in Galle on July 12.

The opener has made a stellar start to his international career since making his debut in October last year, scoring 1000 runs at an average of 55.55 in only 10 Tests.

Barring a trip with the South Africa Emerging side three years ago, this will be the 23-year-old’s first true test against the challenges of spin-friendly conditions. Markram says the series is an opportunity to prove to himself that he is able to achieve success in conditions outside of South Africa.

“ It is important for me,” he said of continuing with his good form. “ As an opening batsman, if you do well you are getting the team off to a good start, that is the most important thing in my view. If the team is ending up in a good position then I will be happy. I am excited, I’d like to do well on this tour but also without putting any additional pressure on myself because it is outside of South Africa. I also don’t want to be labelled as that guy who only does well in home conditions.”  

The majority of the squad is coming from a cold winter in South Africa, but the coaching staff have been proactive in making sure the players – especially the batsmen- come into the series with some cricket under the belt. Several camps were held in Pretoria prior to the squad’s departure, an effort to make sure the players could hit the ground running upon arrival.

The Proteas have been in the country for three days, and have been using the time to acclimatise to the extremely hot and humid conditions on the island. The squad will play a two-day warm-up match against a Sri Lanka XI starting on Saturday, as preparations intensify ahead of the opening match next week.

“It is going to be different,” Markram remarked. “ Any sub-continent conditions pose a completely different challenge to South African conditions, I am looking forward to it. It has been winter back home and I have tried to simulate spinning conditions and balls that might stay lower, there is quite a bit of bounce back home. We tried our best before we came here to simulate how the conditions will play and from here on it is about assessing how it will be.

“Generally back at home the wickets get slower than they are in summer, that naturally helped us,” he explained. “ We batted in different and worn-out creases to try and get some spin. We tried our best back home to make it as realistic as we think it might be. We don’t know how the wicket will be when we get to the first Test so we will need to assess that well.

“We are acclimatising,” he added. “ It is quite humid here but the training has been going really well so far. We could easily be lethargic with this weather but the guys’ intensity has been quite good. That is crucial in conditions like these.” 

The warm-up match will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the P. Sara Oval in Colombo. The match will start at 10:00 local time.

Read more on:    proteas  |  aiden markram  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Brathwaite century helps Windies turn the screw

2018-07-05 18:46

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Amla splashes R12.5m on Durban penthouse Ashwin Willemse graduates from Wits ... with distinction! FIFA condemns Maradona comments Naas Botha to return to SuperSport studio Sundowns set to accept record breaking Percy Tau offer
3 Super Rugby franchises the way forward for SA De Bruin to join Boks on full-time basis? Naas Botha to return to SuperSport studio Stormers join race for Vermeulen’s signature Sundowns set to accept record breaking Percy Tau offer

Fixtures
Thursday, 12 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Galle International Stadium 06:30
Friday, 20 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Colombo 06:30
Sunday, 29 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 06:15
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Kaymer takes on Fitzpatrick in 14 Club Challenge
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 