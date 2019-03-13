Markram at peace with uncertain World Cup future

Cape Town - Aiden Markram says he is at peace with whatever happens in terms of his possible 2019 World Cup selection.

The 24-year-old was left out of the squad for the first three ODIs against Sri Lanka and seemed to have fallen behind in the race to secure a place in South Africa's 15-man squad for this year's showpiece in England.

Three domestic games later, however, Markram has forced his way back into the national setup and the World Cup conversation.

Successive knocks of 169 (129), 139 (127) and 85 (43) for the Titans over the past couple of weeks have seen Markram given another crack with the Proteas and he will be expected to play in Wednesday's fourth ODI in Port Elizabeth.

Addressing media in PE on Tuesday, Markram explained that he had tried to put thoughts of World Cup selection firmly to one side and focus on his batting once again.

The news on Tuesday that Hashim Amla would miss the final two ODIs against Sri Lanka as he spends time with his critically ill father has also given Markram a dose of perspective.

"There was a stage where it (World Cup selection) was really important to me and something I wanted, but like most things in life ... you put things in perspective,": he said.

"It's really not the end of the world, but having said that it would be a dream come true.

"I'd fight tooth and nail to try and get into that squad, so by no means am I floating around hoping it will happen. I'm trying my best to get in to that squad, but I think things have been put into perspective.

"Whether I get in or not, it sits easy with me. I just want the Proteas to go there and win the World Cup for the country ... that's really it."

The fourth ODI starts at 13:00.