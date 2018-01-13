Markram appreciates Kohli's kind words

Centurion - Indian captain Virat Kohli is not everybody's cup of tea.

On this tour of South Africa, for example, he has riled Proteas fans with his animated, possibly over-the-top wicket celebrations while his vocal appeals from slip, even when it is clearly not out, have also ruffled feathers.

But, on Saturday, the 29-year-old skipper showed that he might not be the villain that South Africans want him to be.

Aiden Markram had batted majesticallly for his 94 before a loose shot to Ravichandran Ashwin saw him caught behind and his innings come to an end.

Playing in front of his home crowd with his family in attendance, Markram was visibly gutted when he got out and began the long walk back to the changerooms.

But before Markram could leave the field, Kohli approached the youngster to congratulate him on his innings.

It was a moment that the Titans opener appreciated.

"He came across and said ‘well played’ and ‘unlucky to get out’," Markram explained.

"It was a great touch from him. He is a massive competitor as everyone sees on the TV, but it’s great to see that he’s got good values that people might not always see.

"It was nice, a great gesture and it did mean a lot."

Kohli is seeking to become the first Indian captain in history to win a Test series in South Africa.