Proteas

Markram: 'A big honour' to lead Proteas

2018-02-03 21:52
Aiden Markram (Gallo)
Cape Town - South Africa's newest cricket captain, Aiden Markram says he is honoured to be given an opportunity to lead the Proteas.

Markram was named captain after Faf du Plessis was forced out of the squad due to a finger injury. 

“It’s a big honour,” said a proud Markram after his new position was announced.

“As a little boy growing up, captaining your country is always the big dream. It’s unfortunate that Faf is missing out, it is a big loss to the side, but for the selectors to show this type of confidence in me means a lot. It is a humbling experience and we will need to go out there and do it for Faf.

“I really enjoy captaining,” enthused Markram. 

“It’s going to be additional pressure that I have to deal with, but it is good pressure. You get good and bad types of pressures and this is a good one, hopefully I will thrive under it.

Markram is under no illusions that the captaincy will be a massive step up in his responsibilities in the team, but admits, the senior players in the Proteas will help him with the task at hand. 

“It can be an intimidating thing. Our culture within the team is so good that it allows a young player like myself to engage with a Hashim Amla, who is a legend of the game. This makes it a lot easier for me, I will keep the seniors players close to my side on the field. It’s going to be a positive challenge to look forward to.

“Faf has taken me under his wing since I have been involved in this environment, we have spoken a lot and this morning at practice he was next to me chatting about plans and passing on worthy advice ahead of the match tomorrow.”    

The Proteas trail India 1-0 in the six-match series following the six-wicket loss in Durban on Thursday. Markram says it will be important to bounce back with an all-round improved performance in the second ODI at SuperSport Park on Sunday.

