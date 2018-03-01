NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Maharaj claims vital wickets for patient Proteas

2018-03-01 17:01
Keshav Maharaj (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Keshav Maharaj  celebrated his home ground Test match debut with the key wickets of Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh on the opening day of the Test Series between the Proteas and Australia at Kingsmead on Thursday.

Scorecard: Honours even in Durban on Day 1

When bad light brought an early close with Australia on 225/5 after 76 overs after the visitors had won the toss on a good, although slow, batting surface, the match was evenly poised.

There could have been little doubt that the Proteas would have preferred to get a full day in fading light as they were only four overs away from the second new ball and only one wicket away from breaking through into the Australia lower-order.

Maharaj was key to the Proteas strategy after the Proteas decided to strengthen their batting with the inclusion of Theunis de Bruyn and field only four specialist bowlers.

The strategy was sound as the surface was one that allowed Faf du Plessis to employ him early in the day and he sent down the most overs of any of the Proteas attack (2/69 in 24 overs).

His role and that of Vernon Philander, a typically economical and penetrative 2/36 in 17 overs, meant that the Australians were never able to get away to the free-scoring start they normally wish to employ.

There were two 56-run partnerships - the third wicket between David Warner (51 off 79 balls, 6 fours) and Smith (56 off 114 balls, 11 fours) and the fourth wicket between Smith and Shaun Marsh (40 off 96 balls, 6 fours).

For the rest the Proteas kept chipping away at regular intervals until Mitchell Marsh and Tim Paine added an unbroken 48 for the sixth wicket, leading to the close.

Read more on:    australia  |  proteas  |  steve smith  |  keshav maharaj  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Scorecard: Honours even in Durban on Day 1

2018-03-01 16:55

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rassie Erasmus confirmed as Springbok coach Bok coaches, ticket price sting, racism and icy swims Team Rassie: It’s the shy guys Erasmus among 'best in the world' - Matfield Super Rugby: Weekend teams
Boks face huge task, admits new coach Erasmus Pienaar: I wanted to finish in a nicer way at Wits Nadal: Now is not the time for drastic decisions Eddie Jones to quit public transport after abuse Herschelle Gibbs named head coach of Kuwait

Fixtures
Thursday, 01 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Durban 10:00
Friday, 09 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Port Elizabeth 10:00
Thursday, 22 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Cape Town 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

India may be ranked No 1 in the ICC Test rankings, but after their series defeat to the Proteas, do they really deserve the mantle as world's best?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Erasmus' Springbok coaching team
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 