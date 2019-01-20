Lots of 'learnings' for Proteas after PE defeat

Cape Town - Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis says that South Africa will learn from their defeat to Pakistan in the first one-day international (ODI) at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

The Proteas were given a timely reminder of how much work lies ahead before the Cricket World Cup in May as they lost by five wickets on Saturday.

Hashim Amla's 27th one-day century and debutant Rassie van der Dussen's 93 was not enough for the Proteas, who lost only two wickets in scoring 266 runs after winning the toss.

READ: The day Proteas' gearstick jammed

Mohammad Hafeez's 71 and opener Imam-ul-Haq's 86 steered the tourists to their first win of their away series after they were well-beaten in all three Test matches.

Du Plessis felt that his team were short of where they should have been.

"The two guys (Amla and van der Dussen) batted really well, but perhaps there were 10 or 15 runs that we could have pushed a little harder for," he said, as quoted by the ICC website.

"Pakistan bowled better than us over fifty overs today.

"Pakistan batted really well (too), you have to give credit where it's due. Some great learnings for us, and we know where we can get better," said the South African captain.

"An in-form Hashim Amla is great for us. Rassie played beautifully, he had intent right through his innings. We need to adapt. You're not going to always get conditions for the fast bowlers."

The second ODI of the five-match series will be played on Tuesday at Kingsmead (13:00).