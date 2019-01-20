NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Lots of 'learnings' for Proteas after PE defeat

2019-01-20 09:45
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis says that South Africa will learn from their defeat to Pakistan in the first one-day international (ODI) at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

The Proteas were given a timely reminder of how much work lies ahead before the Cricket World Cup in May as they lost by five wickets on Saturday.

Hashim Amla's 27th one-day century and debutant Rassie van der Dussen's 93 was not enough for the Proteas, who lost only two wickets in scoring 266 runs after winning the toss.

READ: The day Proteas' gearstick jammed

Mohammad Hafeez's 71 and opener Imam-ul-Haq's 86 steered the tourists to their first win of their away series after they were well-beaten in all three Test matches.

Du Plessis felt that his team were short of where they should have been.

"The two guys (Amla and van der Dussen) batted really well, but perhaps there were 10 or 15 runs that we could have pushed a little harder for," he said, as quoted by the ICC website.

"Pakistan bowled better than us over fifty overs today.

"Pakistan batted really well (too), you have to give credit where it's due. Some great learnings for us, and we know where we can get better," said the South African captain.

"An in-form Hashim Amla is great for us. Rassie played beautifully, he had intent right through his innings. We need to adapt. You're not going to always get conditions for the fast bowlers."

The second ODI of the five-match series will be played on Tuesday at Kingsmead (13:00).

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
TRIBUTE: Pat Lambie - The perfect squad guy 'Gutted' Beast pays tribute to retiring Lambie Serena left 'heartbroken' as opponent crumbles in tears WATCH: Bismarck shoves physio in ugly scenes Pat Lambie's retirement confirmed
Ramiz Raja chats to Sport24 5 things we'd like to see in Super Rugby 2019 Lambie set to retire due to concussion symptoms SANZAAR CEO promises exciting Super Rugby season S18 SA conference: 'Dog eat dog' this year!

Fixtures
Tuesday, 22 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Durban 13:00
Friday, 25 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 13:00
Sunday, 27 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 