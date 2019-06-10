LIVE: Proteas lose early wicket of Amla

PROTEAS TEAM SELECTION
A combination of injury and poor form means that South Africa will likely make changes to their starting XI.
Aiden Markram was dropped from Wednesday's clash
against India, but given how shaky the Proteas top order was against
India, he will surely be considered strongly for a return.
His return would not likely impact Hashim Amla, who will almost certainly retain his place. Instead, the brains trust would have to choose between one of David Miller and JP Duminy.
The other conundrum comes in the bowling department where Beuran Hendricks is expected to come straight into the side at the expense of Tabraiz Shamsi.