LIVE
South Africa
12/1 * (3.1/50 ov)
ICC Cricket World Cup, South Africa v West Indies South Africa Innings - 12/1 after 3.1 overs
West Indies
Match played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on 2019-06-10
Proteas

LIVE: Proteas lose early wicket of Amla

2019-06-10 09:16
Herman Mostert
Last Updated at 11:48
11:45
Aiden Markram is the new batsman in for SA.
11:45
A terrible shot from Amla, almost cutting it straight into Gayle's hands...
11:44

WICKET! Amla is out for 5, caught by Gayle at first slip off the bowling of Cottrell.

SA 11/1 after 2.5 overs.
11:42
FOUR! Amla gets the day's first boundary when he dispatches a juicy half-volley from Cottrell through the off-side.
11:37

NOT OUT!

Replays show it missed De Kock's bat and came off his arm.
11:36

TV REVIEW!

De Kock is given out caught behind off Roach's first delivery.

But he has reviewed the decision.
11:35

3 runs off the first over.

Right-arm medium-fast bowler Kemar Roach is the West Indies' other opener.
11:33
Cottrell already beating the edge of De Kock. One can expect the ball to move around a bit in these overcast conditions... even though it's a good batting strip...
11:31
Left-arm medium fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell will open the bowling.
11:30
Time for both openers to step up today!
11:29
Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock are at the crease for South Africa.
11:23
All set now for the respective national anthems...
11:17
"We're fielding because of the overhead conditions. We're expecting rain. The Australia loss hurt but no point dwelling on it." - Jason Holder.
11:17
"We were also looking to bowl first with the nature of the weather but we assume the whole day we'll be playing in overcast conditions. We've played two of the biggest teams England and India, but it's only week one. We're not focusing on the negatives." - Faf du Plessis.
11:13

SA skipper Faf du Plessis, who has lost the toss for the first time at this World Cup, says he would also have bowled first.

That's understandable given that there is rain around...
11:11

WEST INDIES TEAM

Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Dwaine Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
11:09
The West Indies have made two changes: Evin Lewis and Andre Russell miss out, with Dwaine Bravo and Kemar Roach coming in.
11:07

PROTEAS TEAM

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Faf du Plessis (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks

11:06
JP Duminy and Tabraiz Shamsi are the SA players missing out.
11:05
Aiden Markram and Beuran Hendricks come into the South African line-up.
11:03

TOSS UPDATE

West Indies captain Jason Holder has won the toss and elected to bowl first.
10:56
News coming through from the ground is that it has just started to drizzle at the Rose Bowl..
09:29

PROTEAS TEAM SELECTION

A combination of injury and poor form means that South Africa will likely make changes to their starting XI.

Aiden Markram was dropped from Wednesday's clash against India, but given how shaky the Proteas top order was against India, he will surely be considered strongly for a return.

His return would not likely impact Hashim Amla, who will almost certainly retain his place. Instead, the brains trust would have to choose between one of David Miller and JP Duminy.

The other conundrum comes in the bowling department where Beuran Hendricks is expected to come straight into the side at the expense of Tabraiz Shamsi.

09:20

PITCH AND CONDITIONS

The pitch at the Rose Bowl is expected to be a good batting strip, better than last week's India-South Africa clash which was a low-scoring affair.

However, rain is predicted in Southampton for Monday which could mean an on-off sort of day.
09:17
***THE SCHEDULED START FOR PLAY IS AT 11:30 (SA TIME)***
09:16

WELCOME!

LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies from Southampton.
 

  • 3.2 - Kemar Roach to Quinton de Kock. Short, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.

  • 3.1 - Kemar Roach to Quinton de Kock. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bravo.

  • 3.1 - Wide Kemar Roach to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.

  • 2.6 - Sheldon Cottrell to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nurse.

  • 2.5 - OUT! Caught. Sheldon Cottrell to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, Gloved in the air uncontrolled to first slip, by Gayle.

  • 2.4 - Sheldon Cottrell to Hashim Amla., on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Bravo.

  • 2.3 - FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Hashim Amla. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep point for 4 runs.

  • 2.2 - Sheldon Cottrell to Quinton de Kock. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, for 3 runs, run save by Brathwaite, fielded by Pooran.

  • 2.1 - Sheldon Cottrell to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, for no runs, fielded by Bravo.

  • 1.6 - Kemar Roach to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.

  • 1.5 - Kemar Roach to Hashim Amla. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit body to silly point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.

  • 1.4 - Kemar Roach to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Roach.

  • 1.3 - Kemar Roach to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.

  • 1.2 - Kemar Roach to Quinton de Kock. Seaming away back of a length, down leg side on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bravo.

  • 1.1 - NEW BALL. APPEAL! Kemar Roach to Quinton de Kock. Seaming away back of a length, down leg side on the front foot working, hit body to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Hope, appeal made for Caught.

  • 0.6 - Sheldon Cottrell to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  • 0.5 - Sheldon Cottrell to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.

  • 0.4 - Sheldon Cottrell to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  • 0.3 - Sheldon Cottrell to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  • 0.2 - Sheldon Cottrell to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.

  • 0.1 - NEW BALL. Sheldon Cottrell to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

Match Info
  • 12/1 * (3.1/50 ov)
    West Indies , elected to field first
    Paul Wilson, Rod Tucker
    Sundaram Ravi
    David Boon
    • South AfricaInnings
  • Batting
    • R
    • B
    • 4s
    • 6s
    Q de Kock
    not out
    HM Amla
    c Gayle b Cottrell
    F du Plessis (c)
    not out
    AK Markram
    Still to bat
    HE van der Dussen
    Still to bat
    DA Miller
    Still to bat
    AL Phehlukwayo
    Still to bat
    CH Morris
    Still to bat
    K Rabada
    Still to bat
    Imran Tahir
    Still to bat
    BE Hendricks
    Still to bat
    • 5
    • 11
    • 0
    • 0
    • 6
    • 7
    • 1
    • 0
    • 0
    • 1
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    Extras
    ((w 1))
    1
    TOTAL
    (1 wickets; 3.1 overs)
    12
  • Bowling
    • O
    • M
    • R
    • W
    SS Cottrell
    KAJ Roach
    • 2
    • 0
    • 10
    • 1
    • 1.1
    • 0
    • 2
    • 0
  • Fall of Wickets
    • 1-11 (HM Amla
    • 2.5 ov)

