LIVE: Proteas bat first at The Rose Bowl

SA TEAM NEWS
The Proteas have only 13 fit players to choose from for
Wednesday's must-win clash.
Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi are
the two players unavailable - Steyn has been sent home while Ngidi
is expected to miss two games.
With Steyn's replacement, Beuran
Hendricks, only arriving in England on Monday morning, the logical selection is
for Dwaine Pretorius to come back into the side for Ngidi.
That would see a pace attack of
Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo and Pretorius fielded.
The other option would be to
field two spinners, with Tabraiz Shamsi joining Imran Tahir.
Probable SA line-up:
Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir