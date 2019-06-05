NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

India
ICC Cricket World Cup, India v South Africa South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
South Africa
Match played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on 2019-06-05
Proteas

LIVE: Proteas bat first at The Rose Bowl

2019-06-05 09:11
Last Updated at 11:24
11:21
Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi are the SA players missing out today.
11:18
Hashim Amla and Tabraiz Shamsi come into the South African starting XI as both sides opt for two wrist-spinners.
11:17

Indian team:

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
11:16

South African team:

Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi
11:07

TOSS UPDATE

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and elected to bat first.
10:31

EXCLUSIVE

Dean Elgar talks about his stint in county cricket, how he dealt with the disappointment of missing out on Cricket World Cup selection and how South Africa should target India today...
09:46
The toss is scheduled for 11:00 (SA time), while play is scheduled to get underway at 11:30.
09:33

SA v INDIA AT CRICKET WORLD CUPS:

Four meetings on the highest one-day international stage of them all … and three South African victories!
09:21

INDIA TEAM NEWS

Captain Virat Kohli has declared that Kedar Jadhav is back to full fitness and will likely fit into India's lower-middle order.

The other selection posers for India will be around whether to play their wrist-spinners together and who the third seamer position will go to.

The top order, meanwhile, looks settled, with KL Rahul the strongest contender for No 4.

Probable India line-up:

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja/Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
09:16

SA TEAM NEWS

The Proteas have only 13 fit players to choose from for Wednesday's must-win clash.

Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi are the two players unavailable - Steyn has been sent home while Ngidi is expected to miss two games.

With Steyn's replacement, Beuran Hendricks, only arriving in England on Monday morning, the logical selection is for Dwaine Pretorius to come back into the side for Ngidi.

That would see a pace attack of Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo and Pretorius fielded.

The other option would be to field two spinners, with Tabraiz Shamsi joining Imran Tahir.

Probable SA line-up:

Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir
09:11

WELCOME!

LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and India from the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
 
Match Info
  • South Africa , elected to bat first
    Richard Kettleborough, Michael Gough
    Richard Illingworth
    Ranjan Madugalle

