LIVE
New Zealand
ICC Cricket World Cup, New Zealand v South Africa South Africa Innings - 65/2 after 16 overs
South Africa
65/2 * (16/49 ov)
Match played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on 2019-06-19
Proteas

LIVE: More pressure on SA as Faf departs

2019-06-19 09:45
Garrin Lambley, Herman Mostert, Lynn Butler
Post a comment
Last Updated at 14:10
14:07
FOUR! Markram off the mark with a beautiful cover drive off Ferguson.
14:03

SA 60/2 after 15 overs

Amla 32*, Markram 0*
14:02

Du Plessis was undone by a terrific yorker from Ferguson, measured at 148 km/h on the speed gun!

Not much the SA skipper could have done...
14:01
Right-arm medium-fast bowler Colin de Grandhomme is now into the attack for New Zealand.
14:00
Aiden Markram is the new batsman in for South Africa.
13:59

WICKET! Du Plessis is bowled by a yorker from Ferguson.

He goes for 23.

SA 59/2 after 14 overs
13:58
50 PARTNERSHIP between Amla and Du Plessis, coming off 71 balls.
13:57

Powerplay 2 - overs 11-39

No more than four fielders outside the 30-yard circle.
13:53
HALF-CENTURY for South Africa. They are 51/1 after 13 overs.
13:50

MILESTONE

Hashim Amla has just reached the 8 000-run milestone in ODI cricket. In 176 innings.

This is the second-fastest after India's Virat Kohli, who achieved the feat in 175 innings.
13:46

Henry has just bowled back-to-back maidens for figures of 0-11 in 6 overs.

Boult, 1-29 in 5 overs, has been a tad expensive and has been replaced by right-arm quickie Lockie Ferguson.
13:41

SA 40/1 after 10 overs

Amla 22*, Du Plessis 13*
13:39
FOUR! Du Plessis now joins the party with back-to-back cover drives to the boundary. Boult under some pressure...
13:32
FOUR! Amla relieves some pressure with back-to-back boundaries off Boult - both well-timed cover drives as the SA opener moves to 21.
13:28
Terrific delivery from Henry, who opens up Du Plessis... but luckily for the Proteas their skipper edges it past second slip...
13:20

SA 18/1 after 5 overs

Amla 11*, Du Plessis 2*
13:19
No doubt a bit of movement for the New Zealand quickies in overcast conditions. South Africa will have to bat with caution in these opening few overs.
13:11
It was a spectacular cover drive from Du Plessis, who thought 3 was on... but Amla wanted nothing of if and turned him back...
13:10
Oh dear, Du Plessis is almost run out after a misunderstanding between him and Amla... luckily the SA skipper kept a cool head despite slipping...
13:08
Skipper Faf du Plessis is the new batsman in for South Africa.
13:07
Just as we were praising De Kock, he gets undone by a beautiful swing delivery from Boult...
13:07

WICKET!

De Kock is out for 5, clean-bowled by Boult.

SA 9/1 after 1.5 overs.
13:06

FOUR! Boult has dismissed De Kock 4 times in his ODI career.

But it's the South African who starts well when he flicks it off his pads for a boundary!
13:03
Trent Boult is New Zealand's other opening bowler.
13:03
FOUR! Amla with the first boundary of the match, flicking it off his legs on to the leg side.
13:00
Matt Henry to open the bowling for NZ, Quinton de Kock to face the first ball for the Proteas
13:00

PLAY IS UNDER WAY!
12:57

ANTHEM TIME

The South Africa and New Zealand anthems are being belted out at Edgbaston.

Mere minutes away from the start of the match.

Remember, the match has been reduced to 49 overs a side.
12:50

PROTEAS GREAT

Former South African legend Barry Richards is spotted having a chat with David Miller pitchside
12:36

NEW ZEALAND LINE-UP

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wkt), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

12:35

PROTEAS LINE-UP

Quinton de Kock (wkt), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

12:32

*** TOSS ***

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bowl in their Cricket World Cup clash against the Proteas.
 

  • 16.1 - Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 15.6 - Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 15.5 - FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Good start for Markram he confidently drives through the covers for his first boundary

  • 15.4 - Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

  • 15.3 - Lockie Ferguson to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Santner.

  • 15.2 - Lockie Ferguson to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 15.1 - Lockie Ferguson to Hashim Amla. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 14.6 - Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 14.5 - Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Length ball, off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 14.4 - Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Munro.

  • 14.3 - Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 14.2 - Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Munro.

  • 14.1 - Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 13.6 - OUT! Bowled. Lockie Ferguson to Faf du Plessis. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed to. What a delivery from Lockie Ferguson. The previous delivery he banged the ball in short, however the next ball was a perfect yorker which caught du Plessis by surprise. He couldn't get his bat down in time and the ball rips through him and crashes into the bottom of off, top class pace bowling

  • 13.5 - Lockie Ferguson to Faf du Plessis. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 13.4 - FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Du Plessis drives nicely again through the covers, bringing up the 50 partnership

  • 13.3 - Lockie Ferguson to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Boult.

  • 13.2 - Lockie Ferguson to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 3 runs, run save by Henry.

  • 13.1 - Lockie Ferguson to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.

  • 12.6 - FOUR! Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, past long on for 4 runs.

  • 12.5 - Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Henry.

  • 12.4 - Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.

  • 12.3 - Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

  • 12.2 - Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 12.1 - Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Williamson.

  • 11.6 - Lockie Ferguson to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Santner. That two takes Amla to 8000 ODI runs

  • 11.5 - Lockie Ferguson to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.

  • 11.4 - Lockie Ferguson to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Henry.

  • 11.3 - Lockie Ferguson to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

  • 11.2 - Lockie Ferguson to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to mid on for no runs, fielded by Boult.

  • 11.1 - Lockie Ferguson to Hashim Amla. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Henry.

  • 10.6 - Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 10.5 - Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

  • 10.4 - Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 10.3 - Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 10.2 - Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 10.1 - Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.

  • 9.6 - Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 9.5 - Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Guptill.

  • 9.4 - Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to fourth slip for 1 run, fielded by Neesham, fielded by Henry.

  • 9.3 - FOUR! Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Boult is bowling very full today inviting du Plessis to drive which he is doing with success so far, this time he drives through extra cover

  • 9.2 - Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 9.1 - FOUR! Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, past long off for 4 runs. Du Plessis gets a big stride in towards the ball allowing him to drive the ball past mid off for his first boundary

  • 8.6 - Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 8.5 - Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, mis-fielded by Munro.

  • 8.4 - Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.

  • 8.3 - Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 8.2 - Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 8.1 - Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 7.6 - Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to first slip for 1 run, shy attempt by Taylor.

  • 7.5 - Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Santner.

  • 7.4 - FOUR! Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past long off for 4 runs. Back to back boundaries for Amla, this time he drives down the ground after a change of angle from Boult

  • 7.3 - FOUR! Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Great shot from Amla, he leans into his drive and smashes it through the covers, classic cover drive from Amla

  • 7.2 - Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.

  • 7.1 - Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 6.6 - Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 6.5 - Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, run save by Ferguson. Du Plessis gets away with this one, the ball just evaded the slip corden after a thick outside edge

  • 6.4 - Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 6.3 - Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 6.2 - Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Munro.

  • 6.1 - Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

  • 5.6 - Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Munro.

  • 5.5 - Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

  • 5.4 - Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Yorker, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Henry.

  • 5.3 - Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Guptill.

  • 5.2 - Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.

  • 5.1 - Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Neesham.

  • 4.6 - Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 4.5 - Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 4.4 - Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 4.3 - Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to deep square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Boult.

  • 4.2 - Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 4.1 - Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 3.6 - Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.

  • 3.5 - Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 3.4 - Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 3.3 - Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Henry.

  • 3.2 - Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 3.1 - Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, padded to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Neesham, fielded by Santner.

  • 2.6 - Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 2.5 - Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Henry.

  • 2.4 - Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

  • 2.3 - Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Henry.

  • 2.2 - Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.

  • 2.1 - Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 1.6 - Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Williamson.

  • 1.5 - OUT! Bowled. Trent Boult to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed to. Bowled him, Boult strikes and it is de Kock who's gone. Boult has been searching for the delivery that angles into the bastmen and he just found it, de Kock leaves a gap between bat and pad attempting a drive and the ball cannons into the leg stump, perfect start for New Zealand

  • 1.4 - Trent Boult to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Munro.

  • 1.3 - FOUR! Trent Boult to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, past fine leg for 4 runs. Boult this time strays too far down the leg side this time and de Kock gets himself off the mark this time by flicking the ball down to fine leg

  • 1.2 - Trent Boult to Quinton de Kock. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.

  • 1.1 - NEW BALL. Trent Boult to Quinton de Kock. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.

  • 0.6 - Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 0.5 - FOUR! Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the back foot flick, past fine leg for 4 runs. Henry slides this one down the leg side and Amla gets a bat on it to help the ball on it's way to bring up the games first boundary

  • 0.4 - Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 0.3 - Matt Henry to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.

  • 0.2 - Matt Henry to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  • 0.1 - NEW BALL. Matt Henry to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Henry.

Match Info
  • 65/2 * (16/49 ov)
    New Zealand , elected to field first
    Ian Gould, Nigel Llong
    Rod Tucker
    Sir Richie Richardson
    • South AfricaInnings
  • Batting
    • R
    • B
    • 4s
    • 6s
    Q de Kock
    b Boult
    HM Amla
    not out
    F du Plessis (c)
    b Ferguson
    AK Markram
    not out
    HE van der Dussen
    Still to bat
    DA Miller
    Still to bat
    AL Phehlukwayo
    Still to bat
    CH Morris
    Still to bat
    K Rabada
    Still to bat
    Imran Tahir
    Still to bat
    L Ngidi
    Still to bat
    • 5
    • 8
    • 1
    • 0
    • 33
    • 47
    • 3
    • 0
    • 23
    • 35
    • 4
    • 0
    • 4
    • 7
    • 1
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    Extras
    (())
    0
    TOTAL
    (2 wickets; 16 overs)
    65
  • Bowling
    • O
    • M
    • R
    • W
    MJ Henry
    TA Boult
    LH Ferguson
    C de Grandhomme
    • 7
    • 2
    • 19
    • 0
    • 5
    • 0
    • 29
    • 1
    • 3
    • 0
    • 16
    • 1
    • 1.1
    • 0
    • 1
    • 0
  • Fall of Wickets
    • 1-9 (Q de Kock
    • 1.5 ov)
    • 2-59 (F du Plessis
    • 13.6 ov)

